Zaven Collins Finds His Way With Cardinals

HALEY Collins is on Twitter, and that hasn't always been a good thing for a mother who – despite Zaven's 6-foot-4, 260-pound frame – still hurts for her little boy, who was under heavy scrutiny from the time he was drafted.

"There were even some things in my inbox and tweeted at me that were just awful," Haley said. "I am not like him. He is so good about keeping his mind clear about any negative comments on any social media posts. With a lot of things like that all last year and even with the preseason this year, he's just kept that resilience. That's him."

Collins understands the landscape. He is just 23, but his maturity is evident. A high school mentor once told him of newspaper articles, 'Don't let the ink get in your eyes whether it's good or bad.' "

"I believe in that wholeheartedly," Collins said.

"I've learned that, especially coming in the league," he added. "You can be perfect and some guys will bash you. There are people out there saying Tom Brady sucks after winning all those Super Bowls, and it's like, why are we saying this?

"I'm calloused over. They don't mean it. Ninety percent of the people, they don't mean it. And I don't know them. So it's all right."

There were times last year, Davis said, when Collins' energy was low, and the coach knew Collins was in a rough patch. But mostly, Collins has worked through his problems with the right attitude.

When the Rams visited State Farm Stadium earlier this season, Collins had Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford in his sights for a sure sack – until Stafford was able to dip down and out of it, converting a key third down and costing the Cardinals at a key moment in the game.

"We talked about it, we know why he missed it," Davis said. "We as a team are counting on him to make the plays he's supposed to make. And that's where we are in right now."

Haley Collins has no doubts about her son blossoming. As a single mother, she didn't have money to save for college, so Zaven said he wanted to get a D-I college scholarship. He only got one offer, but Tulsa got their man. Zaven wanted to become a first-round NFL pick and his work paid there too.

Zaven Collins hasn't lost himself in the process either. He handles the grief delivered in the locker room for his choice of music – maybe country, maybe some classic rock that is rarely heard around NFL players – or when he rolls up to a game in the cowboy hat he bought in Nashville.

"I'm from where I'm from and I don't really care," he said with a smile.

There is a lot more for Collins to learn, Davis said. He has the brain, the football IQ, the memory to make it. He certainly has the physique and athleticism. Mom made sure he had the communication skills.

That's why it takes time a young player to develop, to no longer overthink. Collins always needed to flatten the learning curve.