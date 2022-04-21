'Zero Chance' Kyler Murray Would Be Traded By Cardinals

What happens the rest of the offseason with Kyler Murray's contract situation is to be determined, but Cardinals GM Steve Keim was adamant and blunt Thursday when asked if the quarterback could be traded.

"Zero chance," Keim said.

Murray seeks an extension, and that is no secret. But coach Kliff Kingsbury said he does expect the QB to come to offseason work "at some point" and Keim, while not promising an extension was guaranteed, certainly laid out the possibility it would come before the season.

"The way we have approached it is we have free agency, we have the draft, and then we will take a deep breath and sort of re-focus," Keim said. "That's sort of the reason every other player that has been a third-year quarterback has been (extended) in the middle of the summer or late summer. It's no different for us.

"Nothing has changed in terms of him being our long-term and short-term quarterback."

Keim's comment of no possibility of a trade garnered some expected doubt over social media, with Kingsbury's quote about Josh Rosen "is our guy" prior to the selection of Murray echoing across Twitter. But that situation and the current spot with Murray couldn't be more different.