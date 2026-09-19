3x3: Week 2 Seahawks vs Cardinals

WHO: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals
WHEN: Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
WHERE: State Farm Stadium
NAMES
- MARVIN HARRISON JR. - Marvin Harrison Jr. only had one reception for 33 yards last weekend. If the team didn't win, maybe that becomes a bigger story. But they did win, and they did so by spreading the football to five other targets. Harrison wasn't caught off guard with the way Los Angeles defended him since Jim Harbaugh had firsthand experience with MHJ dating back to the Ohio State-Michigan matchup. Obviously there is a desire to get him the football more frequently. That's why he was drafted as high as he was. But there isn't a concern going into this weekend about his lack of targets.
"He was getting a lot of attention in the game and I think that speaks more to him," quarterback Jacoby Brissett said. "They understand because the one time (the opponents) don't, you see what happens. Obviously finding different ways to get him the ball, but if he's attracting that amount of attention, I think Marv understands."
- DREW LOCK - It was beneficial to know early in the week that Drew Lock will get the start in place of an injured Sam Darnold. Lock has guys to lean on, especially with Jaxon Smith-Njigba. After coming in for Darnold against the Patriots, Lock was 16-of-22 for 200 yards and a short pass that JSN managed to make a 45-yard TD. With Anthony Bradford, Seattle's starting right guard, listed as questionable to play, the Cardinals have an opportunity to take advantage against the defending champs.
- HJALTE FROHOLDT - Defensive linemen Leonard Williams and Demarcus Lawrence tilted the game in Seattle's favor last year. Going into this matchup, eyes are on Hjalte Froholdt to provide some stability along the interior offensive line. The unit held up well against the Chargers defensive line, keeping Brissett clean throughout the game. But this Seattle defense has been dubbed the best in the league by Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur. It starts in the trenches. Froholdt is the player this team will rely on to make sure the Seahawks aren't welcomed in the backfield.
NUMBERS
- 11 - It's no surprise that Brissett will look to Trey McBride when a first down is needed. What turned out to be the surprise was out of all the wide receivers, Kendrick Bourne was that guy for Brissett. McBride and Bourne combined for 11 of the 15 passing first downs. Harrison and Michael Wilson will get theirs, as will Elijah Higgins, but when the Cardinals need to move the chains, Brissett might have his favorites.
- 9 - It's been a long time since the Cardinals beat the Seahawks. A 45-degree day in November 2021 was the last time it occurred. Budda Baker, Zaven Collins, and James Conner (still on Injured Reserve) are the only players in the locker room who have beat the Seahawks as a member of the Cardinals. Seattle has won nine straight. Harrison pointed out how he, Wilson, and McBride, have been winless with the hope it changes this Sunday. But it hasn't been a massive emphasis within the building.
"If we had to date back to the history books because we thought that we best to get them ready to play, but I don't think that's the case," Mike LaFleur said. "If you have feelings about it then you have feelings about it, but we're not talking about it."
- 15:02 - Last weekend's game was a statement for the Cardinals. If the final score wasn't indicative enough, the time of possession advantage tells it all. The Cardinals controlled the football for 15:02 longer than the Chargers. Following the game, some players said they felt tired because of usage, heat, and how often they were on the field. It's a good problem to have.
NOTABLE
- BOYS ARE BACK IN TOWN - The Cardinals return home with an optimism that many may not have anticipated prior to their win last week. This game was already going to have excitement swirling as the the home opener against the defending champs. There will be an extra buzz because it will be the Rivalries and Latino Heritage celebration game.
- LOCK DOWN LOCK - With Lock at quarterback, the Cardinals need to cause disruption in the pocket. The interior of the Cardinals defensive line flashed last weekend with Roy Lopez having one of his better games, Dante Stills recording a sack, and Walter Nolen III gaining attention. The strength for the Seahawks comes in their interior offensive line, which means the Cardinals edge rushers need to play with their hair on fire. Josh Sweat was working his way back after his first 11-on-11 action in quite some time and Baron Browning and Zaven Collins did not play much in the preseason. With a full game under their belt, these edge rushers need to collapse the pocket, lock down lock, and force him to beat them with his arm.
- RUNNING BACK REUNION - Friends turned enemies, running backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price, will be on opposite sidelines for the first time this weekend. Price and Love were teammates at Notre Dame. People, likely from the fantasy football community, were hoping to see more from both Love and Price in their NFL debuts. Price likely will see more action after Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Fleury said his running back "obviously earned more reps moving forward." The Cardinals could also turn to Love more now that he is another week removed from his ankle sprain.