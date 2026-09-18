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Walter Nolen III Drawing Double Teams, Gaining Respect From Opponents

Defensive lineman's presence open opportunity for teammates

Sep 18, 2026 at 10:15 AM
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Zach Gershman

azcardinals.com

Defensive lineman Walter Nolen III charges upfield against the Chargers last weekend.
Caitlyn Epes Kerl/Arizona Cardinals
Defensive lineman Walter Nolen III charges upfield against the Chargers last weekend.

When Walter Nolen III was deciding which photos to put in his Instagram carousel from the season opener, one image was obvious.

It was the screenshot of him being blocked by three offensive linemen.

"That ain't just something you see every day," Nolen said. "I felt pretty good about myself seeing that."

Granted, video breakdown shows it was more a byproduct of the defensive scheme and some miscommunication within the Chargers offensive line. However, it was another example of the attention Nolen faced on Sunday.

There were times throughout the game when Nolen faced double teams or would get passed off from one lineman to the other. Considering it was his seventh game in his career, he was a bit surprised.

"Kudos to them, but I guess I got a little respect around the league," Nolen said. "If I was an offensive coordinator, I wouldn't try to let me get off in the game. Like I said, kudos to them."

Look at the stats and it might seem like Nolen had a quiet afternoon. He assisted on one tackle.

But his presence caught the attention of his head coach.

"Hopefully all of our guys at some point are worthy of getting the protection scheme toward them," Mike LaFleur said. "Walt did some good stuff. He was disruptive. I thought he played hard. What's great about him, like a lot of other guys, there's a whole other level that we can reach. We need to put in the work to get there."

It reinforces LaFleur's offseason comments about how different the Cardinals defense looked last year when Nolen was healthy and participating.

As much as it is about how Nolen could wreck a game, his involvement opens up the door for others.

On Dante Stills' fourth-and-goal sack, Nolen garnered the attention of the center and right guard. It allowed Stills a one-on-one rush against left guard, Trey Pipkins III, who was rotating with Kayode Awosika.

"Of course I want to be on the stat sheet more," Nolen said. "But the win means more than anything. If I'm out there doing whatever the team needs, I'm cool with that. Even if it's not on the stat sheet, just being out there and being the guy that's taking up blocks and just making sure everybody else gets free, I'm cool with that too."

The last time Nolen played Seattle, it was only his second NFL game, and he left the outing early with an injury. Still, he's familiar with their interior offensive line and their strengths. The unit is headlined by guard Grey Zabel, who was drafted two picks after Nolen.

If the Seahawks focus on Nolen in a similar fashion as the Chargers, he'll be prepared for the moment.

"I was like, I got to start working on trying to beat some of those double teams, so going to get in the lab and work on that," Nolen said. "The thought process is stick to what we know and put our head down and work. We'll see them on Sunday."

PRACTICE PHOTOS: Week 2 vs. Seahawks

Images of the Arizona Cardinals practicing at the Dignity Health Training Center before the Week 2 regular season matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, presented by Gatorade

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Walter Nolen III (97) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Matt Pryor (76) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Sep. 17, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Walter Nolen III (97) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Matt Pryor (76) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Sep. 17, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Sep. 17, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Sep. 17, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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The Arizona Cardinals during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Sep. 17, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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The Arizona Cardinals during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Sep. 17, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Robertson (49) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson (65) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Sep. 17, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Robertson (49) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson (65) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Sep. 17, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Jeff "Schwim" Schwimmer during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Sep. 17, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Jeff "Schwim" Schwimmer during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Sep. 17, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Walter Nolen III (97) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Walter Nolen III (97) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Helmet during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Sep. 17, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Helmet during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Sep. 17, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Will Johnson (2) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Sep. 17, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Will Johnson (2) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Sep. 17, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. (1) and Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Sep. 17, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. (1) and Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Sep. 17, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Friday, Sep. 18, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Friday, Sep. 18, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Denzel Burke (29) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Sep. 17, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Denzel Burke (29) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Sep. 17, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) and Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Mike LaFleur during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Sep. 17, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) and Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Mike LaFleur during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Sep. 17, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals tight end Elijah Higgins (84) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals tight end Elijah Higgins (84) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Jayden Williams (66) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Jayden Williams (66) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Will Johnson (2) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Will Johnson (2) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Sep. 17, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Sep. 17, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Sep. 17, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Sep. 17, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (17) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Sep. 17, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (17) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Sep. 17, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Sep. 17, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Sep. 17, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (17) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Sep. 17, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (17) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Sep. 17, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Sep. 17, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Sep. 17, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Sep. 17, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Sep. 17, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Cam Horsley (93) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Sep. 17, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Cam Horsley (93) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Sep. 17, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) and Arizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight (20) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Sep. 17, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) and Arizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight (20) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Sep. 17, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Sep. 17, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Sep. 17, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Sep. 17, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Sep. 17, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Sep. 17, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Sep. 17, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. (1) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Sep. 17, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. (1) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Sep. 17, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. (1) and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V (24) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Sep. 17, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. (1) and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V (24) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Sep. 17, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) and Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Jared Harrison-Hunte (98) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Sep. 17, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) and Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Jared Harrison-Hunte (98) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Thursday, Sep. 17, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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