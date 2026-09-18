Walter Nolen III Drawing Double Teams, Gaining Respect From Opponents

"Hopefully all of our guys at some point are worthy of getting the protection scheme toward them," Mike LaFleur said. "Walt did some good stuff. He was disruptive. I thought he played hard. What's great about him, like a lot of other guys, there's a whole other level that we can reach. We need to put in the work to get there."

It reinforces LaFleur's offseason comments about how different the Cardinals defense looked last year when Nolen was healthy and participating.

As much as it is about how Nolen could wreck a game, his involvement opens up the door for others.

On Dante Stills' fourth-and-goal sack, Nolen garnered the attention of the center and right guard. It allowed Stills a one-on-one rush against left guard, Trey Pipkins III, who was rotating with Kayode Awosika.

"Of course I want to be on the stat sheet more," Nolen said. "But the win means more than anything. If I'm out there doing whatever the team needs, I'm cool with that. Even if it's not on the stat sheet, just being out there and being the guy that's taking up blocks and just making sure everybody else gets free, I'm cool with that too."

The last time Nolen played Seattle, it was only his second NFL game, and he left the outing early with an injury. Still, he's familiar with their interior offensive line and their strengths. The unit is headlined by guard Grey Zabel, who was drafted two picks after Nolen.

If the Seahawks focus on Nolen in a similar fashion as the Chargers, he'll be prepared for the moment.