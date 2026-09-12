3x3: Week 1 Cardinals At Chargers

WHO: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Chargers
WHEN: Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
WHERE: SoFi Stadium
NAMES
- MIKE LAFLEUR - This is going to be Mike LaFleur's first chance to call the shots as head coach. Like every team in the preseason, there is only so much he was willing to showcase. Now that it's the regular season, and the games matter, the whole playbook and the offensive weapons are at LaFleur's disposal. There has been optimism surrounding the offensive scheme. Sunday is the first impression.
- JAKE SLAUGHTER - Drafted to play guard, Jake Slaughter takes over center responsibilities for the Chargers after Tyler Biadasz suffered an ACL injury on Aug. 18. It's an opportunity for the Cardinals defensive line to take advantage of the interior offensive line, which some believe is the weak point within the Chargers offense. Projected starting left guard, Kayode Awosika, had a Pro Football Focus grade of 57.9 last year.
- JOSH SWEAT - It's been an interesting offseason for Josh Sweat, having spent most of it working away from the team. It's not new for the outside linebacker, but beginning training camp on PUP was. Having been activated off the list nearly three weeks ago, LaFleur said the outside linebacker is on target to play this weekend. How rusty he may be remains the question since the public has not seen him in 11-on-11 since Week 18 a year ago.
NUMBERS
- 7 - The number of players who ended the season on Injured Reserve and are mostly healthy enough for Week 1. Cornerback Garrett Williams is the only one who needs another week or so as he ramps up. The others are wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., left tackle Paris Johnson Jr., defensive tackle Walter Nolen III, linebacker Mack Wilson Sr., running back Bam Knight, and punter Blake Gillikin. Last year, the defense looked different when Nolen and Wilson were playing. The opportunity for them to share the field together (outside of the 28 snaps they were on the field together against the Cowboys) is one a year in the making.
- 19 - The number of combined years of experience between the Cardinals top two quarterbacks. Jacoby Brissett, the 11-year veteran, is going to be getting the Week 1 start for the fourth time in his career. If there is anybody that understands the importance of a backup quarterback, it is Brissett. Gardner Minshew II does as well during his past with the Chiefs and Eagles. With a new offensive scheme being deployed throughout the year, the experienced quarterbacks make for a smooth adjustment.
- 5 - Michael Wilson ended the 2025 season on a tear, scoring a touchdown in five consecutive games. Going into this game, Wilson is one touchdown away from tying Anquan Boldin's six-game streak, which is second-longest in franchise history. With the game being played at SoFi Stadium, not only is Wilson close to family, but returns to the venue where he eclipsed his first 1,000-yard season.
NOTABLE
- PEAKING GOING INTO WEEK ONE - Throughout camp, LaFleur had made it known that the team didn't need to peak in July but instead on Sept. 13. A few days before the game, LaFleur wasn't going to make any power statements. He said the Cardinals were confident they were on their way towards playing good football. That message was shared by many in the locker room.
"To what Mike is saying, you can feel that," wide receiver Kendrick Bourne said. "We're getting better as you watch the tape. You see us competing with our endurance and our conditioning in this heat, it's there. Everything's not going to be perfect on the 13th, but we're going to be competing at a high level because of the work we put in."
- NEW COORDINATORS - The first game plan LaFleur is going to put together comes with some challenges. Yes, it's a fairly new Cardinals staff. Their opponents, however, also have a set of new coordinators. Mike McDaniel joins Herbert and Jim Harbaugh after four seasons with the Dolphins. The defensive coordinator, Chris O'Leary, was previously the defensive coordinator at Western Michigan. The Cardinals have used a mix of evaluating film from their past stops while also watching what the Chargers did last season and beyond.
- LINEBACKER DUO ON DEPTH CHART - When the depth chart was released, one of the more notable changes came at inside linebacker. It used to be Mack Wilson Sr. and Cody Simon as the starters with Jack Gibbens listed behind Wilson. Now, Simon and Gibbens have flipped roles with the free agent acquisition being listed as the starter.
"I feel like we can put a lot on their plate and it doesn't really slow them down as players," defensive coordinator Nick Rallis said. "I can honestly say it's definitely one of the smartest linebacker rooms I have been around, and I've been around some very smart ones. It's been fun to get into a game week. You start to talk about the opponent and things that you're going to do. You see how well that group absorbs it."