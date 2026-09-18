The 'Looong Season' And Jeremiyah Love Workload

The conversation around Jeremiyah Love and his usage will inevitably be a weekly topic, given that fans (and fantasy football owners) will be waiting for that information.

Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur understands that point, but he also noted that in terms of "expanded" duties, "his role is going to be what it was."

"I'm trying to word this the right way," LaFleur said. "They are going to rotate. They are. This is a looong season. There are 16 more games. We're going to get past Christmas ... I always talk about being where our feet are and every game matters, but it is our responsibility, particularly my responsibility, to notice that at position groups that do take a little bit of a beating.

"I have no idea how many carries he's going to get. I have roughly an idea how many plays he's going to get, but you never know. There is a flow to it."

In his debut last week against the Chargers, Love had 13 touches, including 11 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown. Tyler Allgeier had 17 carries for 61 yards and 19 touches. Allgeier, playing a lot down the stretch, had 44 snaps. Love had 32.

For his part, Love is back to the guy who said before the Hall of Fame game he wanted to play for sure -- before LaFleur let him know that wasn't prudent for the guys who would be playing a major role this season.