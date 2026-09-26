3x3: Week 3 Cardinals vs 49ers

WHO: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
WHEN: Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
WHERE: Levi's Stadium
NAMES
- TREY MCBRIDE -Any time the Cardinals play against their NFC West foe, there will be conversations about two of the best tight ends in the game: Trey McBride and George Kittle, of course. McBride has dominated against the majority of his opponents since his emergence in 2023. It's no different against the Bay Area's team. In each of the last three meetings, McBride has scored a touchdown against San Francisco's defense. After a game where the offense struggled, it wouldn't be a shock to see McBride get involved early.
- BUDDA BAKER - One of the things Nick Rallis has done throughout his tenure with the Cardinals is pick the brain of new players they brought in who may have ties to their opponent. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne shared that he was asked about the 49ers game plan when they played Arizona, and the conversation starts with Budda Baker. In his 10th season, Baker continues to be a focal point within the scheme. He will have his hands full with Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, and the 49ers offensive weapons.
- FRED WARNER - Injuries have often wrecked the 49ers defense. However, that unit will always be feared with Fred Warner in the mix. He patrols the unit in a way few linebackers can. With Dre Greenlaw back on the team, they are one of the better duos in the league. Similar to how aware the Niners will be with Baker, the Cardinals offense is always going to search for No. 54.
"Man, it wasn't fun when they got back together for us in the division," quarterback Jacoby Brissett said. "I have a tremendous amount of respect for those guys — playing against them, being a fan of football and the way they play the linebacker position. As a fan, you appreciate it and as an opponent going against them, you need to make sure you know where they are. Obviously, a great test for us and (I'm) looking forward to it."
NUMBERS
- 7 - Neither Mike LaFleur or Kyle Shanahan want to make a big deal about their relationship heading into this game. Once the ball kicks off, it's the Cardinals vs 49ers, not LaFleur vs Shanahan. But there will potentially be some gamesmanship because of their familiarity. Shanahan and LaFleur were on the same staff for seven seasons, dating back to 2014 when LaFleur was an offensive intern for the Browns and Shanahan, who was the offensive coordinator. The shared time can only help so much, but if it helps either side make a play on Sunday, it'll pay off.
- 5 - The defense needs to undoubtedly take a step against the 49ers this weekend. However, they have faired well on crucial downs. The Cardinals lead the NFL with five Turnover on Downs forced by the defense. They also have a league-best two goal-line stands.
"It's just the culture of the guys in the room," safety Dewey Wingard said. "That's winning football. That's grit. Obviously, didn't win the game (last week), but that's a positive. That's a thing we can look at."
- 1 - When you look at the win-loss record at the end of the year, it doesn't matter how you won, but more so that you won. As long as you score one more point than the other team, right? Well, that one point has been the difference in last two meetings at Levi's Stadium between Cards and Niners. In 2024, during a week where Chad Ryland, signed just a few days earlier, was still introducing himself to his new teammates, the kicker nailed through the game-winning field goal to beat the 49ers, 24-23. Last year, the Cardinals were on the losing end of it. Eddy Piñeiro put one through the uprights to give the 49ers the 16-15 victory.
NOTABLE
- BOURNE IN THE BAY - Every day seems like a fun day for Kendrick Bourne, but Sunday will have an extra wrinkle. After he spent five of his nine seasons with the 49ers, Sunday marks the first time he will play against them in his career. His relationship with LaFleur was formed during their shared time in the Bay. If it weren't for that time, it's unlikely Bourne becomes an option for the Cardinals during free agency.
- STOP CMC - If there is any player who has been a Cardinals killer throughout his career, it's Christian McCaffrey. Since 2022, which included one game with the Panthers before being traded to the 49ers that season, McCaffrey has played against Arizona seven times. In all but one of those outings, he has eclipsed over 100 scrimmage yards and over 120 in last four meetings. As dominant as he is as a running back, his receiving ability has also hurt the Cardinals.
"He's special and he does everything," defensive coordinator Nick Rallis said. "I think I heard Kyle say he is the best player when he doesn't have the ball in his hands. You just see his play style all the time."
- ANOTHER DIVISION TEST - 1-1 in the division is certainly a different feeling than being 0-2. The Cardinals will play each NFC West team at least once within the first six weeks of the season. This game against the 49ers is another opportunity to see where the Cardinals can stack up within the loaded division. Put together a positive showing against another team that made it to the postseason last year and the narrative, just like it did last week, swings once more.