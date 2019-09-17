Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

A Brief History Of Quarterbacks In Cardinals Vs. Panthers

Sep 17, 2019 at 02:40 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

The news Tuesday that the Panthers might not have starting quarterback Cam Newton for Sunday's game at State Farm Stadium because of his gimpy ankle -- and the possibility backup Kyle Allen, a product of Scottsdale Desert Mountain High School could play -- brought to mind the ... let's call it interesting history of starting quarterbacks when these teams have met over the years.

I mean, sometimes it's straight up. Sometimes we've seen Newton against Carson Palmer, like the 2015 NFC Championship game or in the 2016 matchup in Carolina -- the last time these teams played before this week. But the epic Newton versus Ryan Lindley matchup in the 2014 Wild Card playoff game? John Skelton versus Jimmy Clausen in 2010? Or my absolute favorite one -- and technically Kurt Warner started but left early in the game to a mangled elbow, allowing just-signed-that-week Tim Rattay to battle Vinny Testaverde in 2007? (Testaverde, by the way, had also just been signed that week by Carolina, after the Cardinals tried to sign Testaverde him as well, to be Warner's backup after Matt Leinart went down. Testaverde chose Carolina.)

Newton versus Murray would be fascinating, given that they are the only two guys ever to throw for 300-plus yards in their first two NFL games (Newton, in fact, opened his NFL career at State Farm Stadium, throwing for more than 400 yards in 2011 Week 1 but losing to the Cardinals and ... Kevin Kolb, 28-21, thanks to Patrick Peterson's first punt return touchdown.)

But Murray versus Allen would be pretty fascinating too, since Allen who was the one to hold off talented freshman Kyler Murray as starting QB at Texas A&M once upon a time. (Allen and Murray both ended up leaving A&M after the season, so there's that.)

QB Ryan Lindley in the 2014 Wild Card playoff game.
Photo by Mike McCarn/AP
QB Ryan Lindley in the 2014 Wild Card playoff game.

Related Content

news

Beating Belichick, Monday Night, And Saturday Before The Patriots

news

Bill Belichick Loves Him Some D-Hop, And That Means A Lot

Cardinals wide receiver has similar praise for Patriots coach

news

J.J. Watt, Budda Baker Remain Top Cardinals In Pro Bowl Votes

Voting continues through Dec. 15

news

The Work-In-Progress That Is Trey McBride

Tight end has struggled, but is needed after Zach Ertz injury

news

The Pressure(s) Of J.J. Watt Helps Cardinals

Veteran lineman has been effective in affecting the quarterback

news

Budda Baker Leads NFC Strong Safeties In Pro Bowl Vote

Defensive end J.J. Watt only other Cardinal in a top 10

news

Of Snap Counts And Grades: Chargers Game

Brown returns full go; Golden earns highest mark

news

Say Hello To Hollywood, And Chargers Aftermath

news

Effort, Emotion Of The Moment, And Friday Before The Chargers

news

Of Snap Counts And Grades: 49ers Game

Marco Wilson comes to play under the lights of Estadio Azteca

news

The Film Never Lies, And Mexico/49ers Aftermath

news

Different Football At Estadio Azteca, And Saturday Before Mexico (And 49ers)

Advertising