A Glimpse Of Kyler Murray's Reconstructed Knee

Kyler Murray had the surgery to repair the torn ACL in his right knee back on Jan. 3. As the quarterback approaches a month anniversary, he posted on his Instagram feed on Friday a photo of him sitting on a trainer's table somewhere (it isn't the Cardinals' facility) looking tired and/or worn out, his repaired knee still looking more swollen than his left, bandages apparent.
A lot has happened since Murray's surgery. Kliff Kingsbury and Steve Keim no longer were employed by the team. New GM Monti Ossenfort was hired. The head coaching search continues to stretch on, potentially through the weekend. The NFL has whittled its postseason down to four teams.
This long after surgery, Murray should already be well into a second phase of rehab. GM Monti Ossenfort, when asked about Murray, said the Cardinals' main focus on the QB was getting him back to 100 percent health. Murray is expected to miss all the offseason work while rehabbing, and his status for all of training camp seems unlikely too. But while work is crucial for Murray's recovery, the biggest factor at this point is time, and Murray getting enough of it for his (now-pictured) knee to heal.