A Reported Look At Corey Liuget For The Defensive Line

With the Cardinals set to play the Raiders in preseason game No. 2 Thursday came the news they would host veteran defensive lineman Corey Liuget on a free-agent visit. Liuget is a veteran, a first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2011, who had been released by Los Angeles after they declined to pick up his contract option. He's regarded as one of the best veterans left in free agency, and certainly, the defensive line is a position for which the Cards could use some help after they cut Liuget's former teammate, Darius Philon.

Luiget played in just six games last season, missing the first four games of the season because of a suspension for performance-enhancing drugs (Luiget later sued a trainer over the issue) and then ending the season on injured reserve after tearing his quadriceps. But he's presumably healthy again and has visited the Jaguars, Giants and Seahawks, as he searches for a new team.