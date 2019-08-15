Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

A Reported Look At Corey Liuget For The Defensive Line

Aug 15, 2019 at 01:41 PM
With the Cardinals set to play the Raiders in preseason game No. 2 Thursday came the news they would host veteran defensive lineman Corey Liuget on a free-agent visit. Liuget is a veteran, a first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2011, who had been released by Los Angeles after they declined to pick up his contract option. He's regarded as one of the best veterans left in free agency, and certainly, the defensive line is a position for which the Cards could use some help after they cut Liuget's former teammate, Darius Philon.

Luiget played in just six games last season, missing the first four games of the season because of a suspension for performance-enhancing drugs (Luiget later sued a trainer over the issue) and then ending the season on injured reserve after tearing his quadriceps. But he's presumably healthy again and has visited the Jaguars, Giants and Seahawks, as he searches for a new team.

With Philon's release, a guy like Liuget would be helpful. He could in theory be dropped into the starting lineup with Corey Peters and Rodney Gunter and allow Zach Allen to come off the bench along with Terrell McClain. But as with Crabtree, who still has not signed with a team, the August dance with veteran free agents who are likely seeking more than minimum contracts can take time -- or ultimately mean no deal. There's no question the position is on the Cards' radar, whether it is Liuget or someone else.

Chargers DL Corey Liuget hauls down QB Carson Palmer in a 2014 game
Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP

