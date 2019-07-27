After Practice: D.J. Humphries, Terrell Suggs Bond As Only They Can

Veteran linebacker Terrell Suggs was talking to the media Friday following practice when, at one point, he mentioned that he loved talking with tackle D.J. Humphries because he was so funny. Someone tried to get Suggs to give an example, but T-Sizzle deferred, noting that nothing he could say would be clean enough for public consumption.

A short time later, when Humphries was being interviewed, someone told him what Suggs had said. Humphries was thrilled and went all Sally Field.

"He said that about me?" Humphries said, before bellowing across the locker room, "SIZZ! You think I'm funny, bro?"

Suggs didn't miss a beat. "Yeah, you funny as f**k."

"I could die today, man," Humphries said, among the laughter of the gathered media. "I'm happy. Sizz thinks I'm funny, I made Sizz laugh, we're good."

As for practice:

-- Rookie wide receiver Andy Isabella jumped out today with a handful of good or great catches, including one long pass in which he nearly outran the throw of Brett Hundley and then came back to snare a pass over Byron Murphy. There is a lot of mixing and matching early in camp by receivers, and Larry Fitzgerald's experience (and Christian Kirk's talent) are showing. But there is time to have some young receivers learn, and the Cards could use Isabella playing well.

-- Speaking of Kirk, he too had an excellent downfield catch.

-- We will see the extent of the injury of DL Vincent Valentine -- looked like a knee -- but the Cards don't have a ton of depth there, at least with any experience.