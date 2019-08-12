After Practice: Kyler Murray Up Close (To The Line Of Scrimmage)

You know it's deep into training camp when a guy standing behind center is of interest, but there it was Sunday, with Kyler Murray getting a couple of snaps under center rather than shotgun. There was always an expectation there would be at least a little of it for Murray, even though shotgun is clearly the preferred method of snap delivery in Kliff Kingsbury's offense. But it's another wrinkle (that the Cards also worked on some in offseason work) that helps prepare the offense for certain spots in the regular season.

As far as practice went:

-- Big list of veterans not working Sunday, including tackle Marcus Gilbert, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, linebacker Chandler Jones and cornerback Patrick Peterson.

-- Cornerback Byron Murphy, who was limited Saturday, looked like he was basically back to work. Tight end Charles Clay was taken off the PUP list earlier in the day but did not practice. Cornerback Brandon Williams, also off PUP, did some work.

-- Damiere Byrd continues to make a few plays in camp. Whether that will ultimately earn him a roster spot is up in the air -- Byrd wasn't making any predictions after practice Sunday -- but he is certainly in the mix.

-- He also continued his long battle with cornerback Robert Alford Sunday. Byrd had a few catches, Alford got perfect position to make an interception on a deep ball, and the two -- as they have done before -- had some back-and-forth at times.

"When you get two guys who compete and try to be the best every day, you're going to get those battles," Byrd said. "We see each other every day so those battles get heated. We get a little bit of leniency when it comes to pushing and shoving compared to game time. But it's a great battle. He's an established player in this league and being able to battle with him is only going to get me better."

-- Cornerback Tramaine Brock made a nice interception of Murray when he read an out route of Trent Sherfield.

-- Tackle D.J. Humphries won a one-on-one rep against linebacker Terrell Suggs when Suggs went to the ground. Humphries was proud of the victory.

-- Rookie defensive lineman Zach Allen continues to show his speed. He's tough to handle in one-on-ones.