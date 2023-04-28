Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

After Second Trade, Cardinals Pick Up Paris Johnson In First Round

After trading down and then up, Cardinals land tackle at No. 6

Apr 27, 2023 at 08:11 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

An excited Paris Johnson Jr. walks out on stage wearing a Cardinals hat Thursday night in Kansas City after the team made him their first-round pick.
Jeff Roberson/AP
An excited Paris Johnson Jr. walks out on stage wearing a Cardinals hat Thursday night in Kansas City after the team made him their first-round pick.

At the end of Paris Johnson Jr.'s pre-draft visit to Tempe, one of his last stops in the building was to talk with GM Monti Ossenfort.

Johnson, a mountain of a man at 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds, wasn't the first Paris Johnson to be drafted by the Cardinals. His father, Paris Johnson Sr., was a safety who had been a fifth-round pick of the team in 1999, lasting only a season.

And that, Johnson Jr. told Ossenfort, meant something.

"I want to be here," Johnson told Ossenfort. "I want to be an Arizona Cardinal. I want to finish what my Dad started."

"That really hit me," Ossenfort said Thursday night, after the Cardinals had made the Ohio State offensive lineman their first-round pick in the NFL draft. "I am excited to get him here."

It was a whirlwind of events to get Johnson into the Cardinals' new uniforms – the Cardinals traded back from No. 3 to No. 12 and then back up to No. 6 with the Detroit Lions, but Johnson was the guy.

"I felt it in my heart," Johnson said. "I wanted to express to (Ossenfort) it was like a God thing. I felt like I was on that 30 visit because I'm supposed to finish what my Dad started. I know my family has high expectations, and unfortunately he didn't meet those and 22, 23 years later, God has been preparing me my whole life to do with the Cardinals at that standard."

NFL.com reported that the Falcons likely were going to take Johnson at No. 8, and as badly as Johnson wanted to be a Cardinal, he thought that chance had passed when they traded out of 3. The Raiders (7), Falcons and Bears (9) all could use a tackle.

But Ossenfort swapped places with the Lions, sending along the Cardinals' original second-round pick (34) and their fifth-rounder (168) to Detroit for No. 6 and the Lions' third-rounder (81).

"The first two picks I was chillin'," Johnson said. "As soon as the Cardinals came on the clock, I was staring at my phone the entire fricking time. I was locked in.

"I told my family, 'I feel like I'm going to be a Cardinal. If I'm not I'm going to be a little sad."

Johnson said he went to the bathroom when the Lions were on the clock at 6, thinking he wouldn't go there, and when his phone rang he was stunned, thinking he was headed to Detroit.

"Mr. Monti was on the line, saying it was the Cardinals, saying, 'You remember what you told me?" Johnson said. "I was still trying to process. It was crazy."

Ossenfort wasn't going to commit to Johnson as a rookie starter – "We have a few months to go before we have to play a game," he said – but Johnson did play guard in college as well as tackle and said he was comfortable with either.

The Cardinals currently have D.J. Humphries at left tackle, and either Kelvin Beachum or Josh Jones at right tackle. There is opportunity at guard, but then again, with a new coaching staff, nothing is promised, not even to holdover veterans.

Aside from his football ability – and there are analysts who believe Johnson still is raw and needs developing – Ossenfort noted his football character, intelligence, maturity and dependability.

"You can tell he is made of the right things," Ossenfort said.

He also wanted to be a Cardinal and protect a quarterback like Kyler Murray.

"I'm going to play hard regardless," Johnson said. "But a guy like that who is already established and reached out to a young guy like me … you want to keep him clean."

Related Content

news

Cardinals Trade No. 3 Pick To Texans, Move To No. 12

Deal was anticipated as GM Monti Ossenfort wanted to gain picks

news

Cardinals Swap Third-Round Picks With Eagles After Gannon Contact

Phone call from Ossenfort during postseason necessitated move

news

Cardinals Mock Draft Tracker 2023 4.0

A final look at the analysts' choice for the team at No. 3 overall

news

Draft Day Gives Monti Ossenfort Chance To Reboot Cardinals

New general manager working with No. 3 pick and eight selections overall

news

Cardinals Working On Roles For Zaven Collins, Isaiah Simmons, Kyzir White

Linebackers remain puzzle pieces for new coaching staff

news

Cardinals Draft Party Back On Great Lawn April 27

Team holds third pick in NFL draft

news

Cardinals Consider Trade Down And What Could Be Gained

At No. 3, teams could be looking to give extra picks for shot at QB

news

First Minicamp Arrives With Blank Slate For Cardinals

Voluntary work first time Gannon and staff can work with players on field

news

You've Got Mail: After Minicamp, It Gets Drafty

Topics include new uniforms, QB draft priority, and holiday games

news

The History Of The Cardinals And The No. 3 Pick

The last time the team was third on the board, they took an icon

news

How To Watch: NFL Draft

Check out all the ways to watch and live stream the NFL Draft April 27-29, 2023

Advertising