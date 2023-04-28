Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Kyler Meets Paris, And D-Hop Isn't Going Anywhere Right Now

GM says wideout won't be traded during weekend

Apr 27, 2023 at 07:19 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

Did Kyler Murray want the Cardinals to draft Paris Johnson? GM Monti Ossenfort said he wasn't aware of that.

"Someone told me that," Ossenfort said with a smile. "Maybe we should get him on the scouting staff, get him on the road and look at some guys. I think they bumped into each other when Paris was here on his 30 visit."

It was more than a bump. And yes, Johnson said, he feels Murray wanted him. Johnson said he was walking through the team's facility during his 30-prospect visit, saw the quarterback, and just gave him the acknowledgment head nod to Murray.

"He called me over, 'Hey Paris, come here,' " Johnson recalled. "I reached for my phone and texted my (Ohio State) teammate, Luke (Wypler) said 'Dude, Kyler knows my friggin' first name.'

"I've never met him in my life. All I did was give a head nod. And he says, 'Come here, let's talk.' From that moment, I was like, 'Whoa, this is real. I really have a chance (to be a Cardinal.) He was like, 'I've seen your tape, man, I saw your pro day, I saw you move, I saw you play. I'd love for you to be a Cardinal."

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said Murray had texted him about Johnson. "I'm sure he's excited," Gannon said.

-- There was a lot of speculation about the status of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and how he might be traded during the draft. Multiple reports came out before the draft to that effect.

But Ossenfort tempered those thoughts Thursday night when asked if Hopkins could be dealt during the draft, which runs through Saturday.

"I don't foresee that happening," Ossenfort said. "I don't know what is going to happen in the next couple days, but right now, I don't foresee that happening."

Ossenfort also said "absolutely" when asked if Hopkins could play in Arizona this season.

"DeAndre is a Cardinal," he said. "DeAndre is a Cardinal and we're moving forward."

Paris Johnson and Cardinals fans (and Aeneas Williams) take a selfie in Kansas City Thursday night.
Paris Johnson/Arizona Cardinals
Paris Johnson and Cardinals fans (and Aeneas Williams) take a selfie in Kansas City Thursday night.

