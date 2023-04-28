Kyler Meets Paris, And D-Hop Isn't Going Anywhere Right Now

Did Kyler Murray want the Cardinals to draft Paris Johnson? GM Monti Ossenfort said he wasn't aware of that.

"Someone told me that," Ossenfort said with a smile. "Maybe we should get him on the scouting staff, get him on the road and look at some guys. I think they bumped into each other when Paris was here on his 30 visit."

It was more than a bump. And yes, Johnson said, he feels Murray wanted him. Johnson said he was walking through the team's facility during his 30-prospect visit, saw the quarterback, and just gave him the acknowledgment head nod to Murray.

"He called me over, 'Hey Paris, come here,' " Johnson recalled. "I reached for my phone and texted my (Ohio State) teammate, Luke (Wypler) said 'Dude, Kyler knows my friggin' first name.'

"I've never met him in my life. All I did was give a head nod. And he says, 'Come here, let's talk.' From that moment, I was like, 'Whoa, this is real. I really have a chance (to be a Cardinal.) He was like, 'I've seen your tape, man, I saw your pro day, I saw you move, I saw you play. I'd love for you to be a Cardinal."