Against Browns, Michael Wilson Sits Out For First Time

CLEVELAND -- The Cardinals will be without rookie wide receiver Michael Wilson for the first time this season on Sunday, the shoulder injury that kept him out of practice all week costing him a chance to play against the Browns.
The first NFL start for quarterback Clayton Tune was already missing the team's top two running backs, with James Conner on IR and Emari Demercado already deemed out with a toe injury.
The Cardinals are getting linebacker Krys Barnes back from his hamstring injury, as well as defensive lineman Kevin Strong from a shoulder injury.
Cornerback Kei'Trel Clark remains a healthy inactive.
The full inactive list:
- CB Kei'Trel Clark
- WR Michael Wilson (shoulder)
- S Qwuantrezz Knight
- RB Emari Demercado (toe)
- LB Jesse Luketa
- G Trystan Colon (calf)
- TE Blake Whiteheart