Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Against Browns, Michael Wilson Sits Out For First Time

Kei'Trel Clark remains healthy inactive for Cardinals

Nov 05, 2023 at 09:30 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

AZC_23_GameStatus_Inactives_16x9_Generic

CLEVELAND -- The Cardinals will be without rookie wide receiver Michael Wilson for the first time this season on Sunday, the shoulder injury that kept him out of practice all week costing him a chance to play against the Browns.

The first NFL start for quarterback Clayton Tune was already missing the team's top two running backs, with James Conner on IR and Emari Demercado already deemed out with a toe injury.

The Cardinals are getting linebacker Krys Barnes back from his hamstring injury, as well as defensive lineman Kevin Strong from a shoulder injury.

Cornerback Kei'Trel Clark remains a healthy inactive.

The full inactive list:

  • CB Kei'Trel Clark
  • WR Michael Wilson (shoulder)
  • S Qwuantrezz Knight
  • RB Emari Demercado (toe)
  • LB Jesse Luketa
  • G Trystan Colon (calf)
  • TE Blake Whiteheart

Related Content

news

Jalen Thompson, Antonio Hamilton Return To Cardinals Lineup

Rookie Kei'Trel Clark inactive for first time this season
news

Budda Baker Makes His Return With Cardinals In Seattle

Garrett Williams set to make NFL debut
news

Hollywood Brown Available Against Rams Despite Illness

Linebacker Luketa sits out after practice injury
news

Cardinals Have Will Hernandez For Bengals Game

Thomas to play in first NFL game
news

Hollywood Brown Active For Cardinals Against 49ers

Paris Johnson, also questionable, will play
news

Leki Fotu Returns As Cardinals Announce Inactives Against Cowboys

Dallas missing two starting offensive linemen
news

Budda Baker Inactive For Cardinals Against Giants

Safety suffered hamstring injury in Friday's practice
news

Hollywood Brown, Zach Ertz Both Available For Opener

Cardinals have their starters healthy for Commanders game
news

Inactives: Nine Is Enough For Season Finale

Against 49ers, Cardinals have enough injuries to fill out list
news

Inactives: No DeAndre Hopkins, No Starting Cornerbacks

Hamilton, Wilson to sit against Falcons
news

Inactives: Good News For Cardinals Heading Into Bucs Game

Brown, Beachum, Garcia all playing after injuries
Advertising