and has lived here her entire life. She fell in love at age 5... with dancing! This passion followed her through many years of rehearsals, recitals, and national dance competitions.

Alexis is a rookie Cardinals Cheerleaders, but has also danced for the Arizona Rattlers and the Phoenix Suns. Along with these talents comes brains... Alexis is currently a student with aspirations to graduate with a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing and a minor in Spanish and then continue her education to become a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner. While attending school, Alexis is also a full time nanny for two incredible kids. Her love for children, combined with the goal of becoming fluent in Spanish and the opportunity to study abroad will hold many new adventures for her.