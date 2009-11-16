Hello Cardinals Fans!

My name is Angie and I'm very excited to be back in the University of Phoenix Stadium for another season. The Super Bowl was an amazing experience and the support from the Valley has been overwhelming. Thank you to all the fans who got up early for the send-off Rallies and kept your car flags flying long after February 1st. Without your support the Cardinals' Stadium wouldn't be as loud and exciting… keep it up!

We've been preparing for the season since May, working out in the summer heat and working hard for game day. Being a part of the Cardinals organization not only means performing and cheering on the crowd, but we get the opportunity to reach out to the community and show our support for our amazing military and Cardinals Charities. During the off season I've had the chance to visit fitness groups at local elementary schools, spend time at St. Joseph's hospital pediatric unit and visit our armed forces at the Yuma, AZ military base. Thank you to our military men and women, we appreciate your continued support!

When I'm not on the field I'm busy working in the Interior Design industry doing sales and design work/fabrication. I also stay actively involved in cheer by judging, choreographing and teaching clinics. I enjoy running and hiking with my husband and working out. We have an amazing trainer that pushes us to maintain a high level of physical fitness with intense workouts (thanks Bill).

Thanks again to all the loyal Cardinal Fans; this is going to be another exciting season.

All the best!