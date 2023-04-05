Another Offensive Lineman As Cardinals Sign Elijah Wilkinson

Who the Cardinals start on the offensive line is a long way to being determined, but coach Jonathan Gannon will have plenty of options as the team keeps adding players in the free-agent market.

The Cardinals signed Elijah Wilkinson to a one-year contract on Tuesday according to the NFL's official transactions list, another potential piece of an offensive line group being built out for training camp.

Wilkinson began the year last season as a starting left guard for the Falcons before a knee injury derailed his season after seven games, although he was brought back on the roster in mid-December for two more starts. He has 36 starts in his 67 career appearances since coming into the NFL in 2018.

Offensive line figures to be a priority in the draft, particularly at center, but the Cardinals have worked to give themselves the flexibility if the right prospects aren't available at their picks.