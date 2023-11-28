Anquan Boldin Among 25 Hall Of Fame Semifinalists

Boldin piled up 586 catches for 7,520 yards and 44 touchdowns and had five of his seven 1,000-yard seasons while playing for the Cardinals. He was traded before the 2010 season to the Ravens after the relationship with the franchise soured because of contract desires (Boldin has since said he no longer has any issues with the organization.) Boldin also played with the 49ers and Lions.

For his career he had 1,076 receptions for 13,779 yards and 82 TDs, and it is the third straight year he is a semifinalist. He is ninth in the NFL all-time in receptions and 14th in yards. He and Larry Fitzgerald made for a dangerous duo for the six seasons they played together.

There are five other wide receivers among the semifinalists: Torry Holt, Andre Johnson, Steve Smith, Hines Ward and Reggie Wayne.