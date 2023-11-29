As He Returns To Pittsburgh, James Conner Crucial For Cardinals

Conner has nothing but love for the area. The University of Pittsburgh was one of the few schools that offered him a scholarship and then – despite injuries and a cancer diagnosis – the Steelers picked him in the draft where he was an important cog for four seasons.

They let him leave as a free agent. The Cardinals signed him on a one-year deal in 2021; Conner responded by scoring 18 touchdowns.

"It was new," Conner said. "Coming out to the West Coast, it was a whole new experience, but it was good for my growth, spiritual, mental, everything. Got out of my comfort zone, took on a new challenge and found out a lot about myself."

The rough year the Cardinals have had has extended to Conner. He missed four-and-a-half games with a knee injury, undercutting one of the best starts of his career.

He has 526 rushing yards in eight games and is averaging 5.1 yards a carry – which if it sustains would be a career-best. His receptions are way down as he is often replaced in passing situations, but his importance cannot be understated.

"We've gotten closer every year, one of my good friends, probably one my best friends for sure," quarterback Kyler Murray said. "He's a guy you can count on and off the field. Experienced a lot in his life. Just to be able to bounce things off him, there is nothing like having a guy next to you that has got your back."

The Cardinals need him to be more involved in the offense. Conner admitted he wanted to be more involved against the Rams but noted "I'm not bigger than the offense." The coaches will do what's needed is his mentality.

The coaches know they will need to turn to Conner in Pittsburgh.

"He'll be juiced up," Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said.

Conner estimates he will have 15 or 20 friends and family at the game, although he'll save the hugs – including for ex-teammates on the other sideline – for afterward.

"It's a special place for sure," Conner said.