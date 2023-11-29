Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

As He Returns To Pittsburgh, James Conner Crucial For Cardinals

Running back spent college, first four NFL years in city

Nov 29, 2023 at 04:16 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Running back James Conner leans into his focus in the locker room before last week's game against the Rams.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Perhaps, James Conner said, if the Cardinals had played at the Steelers in 2021 – the running back's first year with the Cardinals, and his first year since high school that he wasn't playing home games in Pittsburgh – then Sunday's return there might've meant more.

But it's been three years since Conner, a 2017 third-round pick of the Steelers, left as a free agent and signed with the Cardinals seeking an NFL career he didn't feel he had yet obtained.

"This league is unforgiving," Conner said. "You have to earn it every year."

Conner has earned it, though. In a league that chews up and spits out running backs, Conner's numbers aren't necessarily flashy but they are productive. His mentality – both on the field and in the locker room – forges an intangible the Cardinals need.

They need his work too. Conner only had six carries last week, averaging 4.5 yards a tote, as the Cards were belted by the Rams. Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing acknowledged "I wish I had given James more opportunities to impact the game."

For that to happen this week, Conner and the Cardinals will have to deal with one of the best run defenses in the league. Yet it can't be any more fitting for Conner to try and make it happen against the Steelers in Acrisure Stadium, where the Terrible Towels once waved for him and now will be waved in hope of stopping him.

"We can't allow James Conner to do what James does," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said this week. "Know and love and got a lot of respect for James. He is a legitimate tough guy, a big-time competitor. Expecting nothing but his absolute best coming back into Pittsburgh because I know him."

Conner has nothing but love for the area. The University of Pittsburgh was one of the few schools that offered him a scholarship and then – despite injuries and a cancer diagnosis – the Steelers picked him in the draft where he was an important cog for four seasons.

They let him leave as a free agent. The Cardinals signed him on a one-year deal in 2021; Conner responded by scoring 18 touchdowns.

"It was new," Conner said. "Coming out to the West Coast, it was a whole new experience, but it was good for my growth, spiritual, mental, everything. Got out of my comfort zone, took on a new challenge and found out a lot about myself."

The rough year the Cardinals have had has extended to Conner. He missed four-and-a-half games with a knee injury, undercutting one of the best starts of his career.

He has 526 rushing yards in eight games and is averaging 5.1 yards a carry – which if it sustains would be a career-best. His receptions are way down as he is often replaced in passing situations, but his importance cannot be understated.

"We've gotten closer every year, one of my good friends, probably one my best friends for sure," quarterback Kyler Murray said. "He's a guy you can count on and off the field. Experienced a lot in his life. Just to be able to bounce things off him, there is nothing like having a guy next to you that has got your back."

The Cardinals need him to be more involved in the offense. Conner admitted he wanted to be more involved against the Rams but noted "I'm not bigger than the offense." The coaches will do what's needed is his mentality.

The coaches know they will need to turn to Conner in Pittsburgh.

"He'll be juiced up," Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said.

Conner estimates he will have 15 or 20 friends and family at the game, although he'll save the hugs – including for ex-teammates on the other sideline – for afterward.

"It's a special place for sure," Conner said.

Conner, a man of few words, would prefer to show what it means to him by what he does on the field Sunday.

