Budda Baker Asks, 'Are You All (Beep Sound) Ready?'

With training camp coming, safety speaks on social media

Jul 25, 2023 at 12:18 PM
At some point, Budda Baker will have a press conference, and there figures to be more than one question about current contract situation and his feelings about the matter.

Tuesday was not that day. But Tuesday was the day players showed up to take physicals and participate in "media day" -- when the team and networks do all the in-uniform video and pictures you see in-stadium and on TV during the year -- and it was in that context that the Pro Bowl safety put out an Instagram video of himself.

In it, Baker, clad in his uniform pants and no shirt (it's pretty easy to see Baker has worked hard at staying in shape this offseason), takes a partial turn within the Cardinals locker room at the Dignity Health Training Center and then speaks to the camera.

Budda Baker/Instagram

"Hey man," he begins before a pause. "All I want to (expletive) know is ... are you all (expletive) ready?"

Baker then signs off with, "Go Cards."

Reading into things can be a minefield sometimes (even Baker likes to remind people of such), so again, until Baker talks about his situation in public it's hard to know what exactly he is thinking. But he was in uniform Tuesday in front of the camera for the media day stuff, and he said what he said on IG.

There have been worse harbingers.

Pete Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals

Advertising