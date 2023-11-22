Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Budda Baker Is Again Cardinals' Nominee For Sportsmanship Award

Rooney award will be presented at NFL Honors before Super Bowl

Nov 22, 2023 at 09:01 AM
Budda Baker is a player who coaches point to every year as doing things the right way on the field. And that includes how he carries himself win or lose.

The Pro Bowl safety was announced on Wednesday as the Cardinals' nominee for the NFL's Art Rooney Sportsmanship award. It isn't a surprise. Baker has been the Cardinals' nominee for the award every year since 2020 -- making this his fourth straight season. The last time Baker wasn't chosen was 2019, when center A.Q. Shipley got the nod. 

Of the 32 nominees -- one from each team -- one player is chosen as the NFL's Rooney award winner prior to the Super Bowl. Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald won the award in the inaugural year of 2014. 

It is named after the late founding owner of the Steelers, Art Rooney Sr., and "recognizes players around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field."

Fitzgerald is a member of a four-man panel who will select eight finalists -- four from each conference -- and then players will vote on the winner when they are also voting for the Pro Bowl next month.

