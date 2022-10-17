Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Activate DeAndre Hopkins, Cut Matt Ammendola

Suspended wide receiver gets back on roster

Oct 17, 2022 at 01:03 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
DeAndre Hopkins is officially back.

The Cardinals reinstated the wide receiver, who had been suspended for the first six weeks of the season, to the active roster on Monday. To make room, the team released kicker Matt Ammendola.

Hopkins will slide immediately back into the No. 1 receiving role, although the planned pairing with Hollywood Brown is on hold now that Brown suffered a serious foot injury. The Cardinals did add veteran Robbie Anderson in a trade on Monday to work with Hopkins.

Between hamstring and knee injuries last season and this season's suspension, Hopkins has missed 14 of the Cardinals' last 16 games, including the playoff loss to the Rams. Last year, Hopkins had 42 catches for 572 yards and eight touchdowns in 10 games.

Ammendola's time with the Cardinals was always going to be short-term. He missed a game-tying field goal in his first game against the Eagles, and Sunday missed an extra point in Seattle. The Cardinals also chose to go for it on fourth down on three different instances where a field goal could've been tried.

The move doesn't guarantee veteran Matt Prater will be ready to kick Thursday against the Saints, although coach Kliff Kingsbury should provide an update when speaking to the media this afternoon.

