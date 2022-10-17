With Offense Struggling, Cardinals Trade For Wide Receiver Robbie Anderson

With Hollywood Brown potentially out for a while after suffering a foot injury Sunday, the Cardinals wanted to make sure DeAndre Hopkins wasn't the only new piece for whom Kyler Murray could throw.

The Cardinals on Monday traded for Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson, who was on the outs with new Carolina coach Steve Wilks and had been sent to the locker room mid-game on Sunday by Wilks. Anderson played for Cardinals receivers coach Shawn Jefferson when both were with the Jets in 2019.

The deal is for "undisclosed draft compensation," according to the Cardinals, although ESPN reported it will be for a sixth-round pick in 2024 and a seventh-round pick in 2025. The trade is pending Anderson passing a physical.

Anderson has about $700,000 left on his 2022 salary. He is under contract for 2023 with a salary and roster bonus combined of almost $12 million, but none of it is guaranteed.

Anderson has 13 catches for 206 yards and a touchdown this season.

After Wilks sent him to the locker room after a couple of verbal confrontations with an assistant coach, Anderson said he was "confused" by the situation.

"I have no idea (why)," Anderson said. "One thing I do, and one thing I stand on, is I give my all in everything that I do. I don't play this game for money, I don't play this game for fame, I play this game because I love the game of football. Regardless of what's been going on the past weeks, keep my head down and keep working. All I want to do is help this team win a Super Bowl. So that's the ultimate goal."

Coach Kliff Kingsbury talks this afternoon. Brown left Sunday's game in a walking boot after getting hurt, although he said initial x-rays were negative.