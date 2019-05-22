Cardinals Add Depth On Defensive Line With Terrell McClain

Seeking more depth on the defensive line, the Cardinals signed veteran free agent Terrell McClain to a one-year deal Wednesday.

McClain, who played last year in Atlanta, is going into his ninth season. The 30-year-old will try to find a spot in a unit that has questions beyond an expected starting trio of Corey Peters, Darius Philon and Rodney Gunter.

To make room on the roster, the Cards released wide receiver Malachi Dupre.

McClain came into the league in 2011 with Carolina, and played for the Patriots, Texans, Cowboys and Redskins before joining the Falcons last season. He appeared in 13 games, totaling 17 tackles and a sack. His best season came in 2016 with Dallas, when he had 40 tackles and 2½ sacks.