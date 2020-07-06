Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Aiming For Aerial Ascent

Kyler Murray has talented trio of receivers to target in passing game

Jul 06, 2020 at 10:22 AM
Odegard_Kyle
Kyle Odegard

azcardinals.com

The Cardinals are focused on improving their passing game in 2020.
Photo by Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals are focused on improving their passing game in 2020.

Kyler Murray tried to get greedy.

The Cardinals made a blockbuster trade for DeAndre Hopkins in March, but the young quarterback wasn't fully satiated with that news.

He still lobbied coach Kliff Kingsbury to draft wideout CeeDee Lamb – Murray's former teammate at Oklahoma -- with the No. 8 overall pick.

"Hell, I play quarterback," Murray said with a smile. "For any quarterback, you can never have too many weapons."

The Cardinals went with linebacker Isaiah Simmons in the first round, so they won't be trotting out a fearsome quartet, but their top three wide receivers still hold plenty of high-end potential.

Hopkins takes over as the clear No. 1 option, while Christian Kirk and Larry Fitzgerald round out a trio that could end up among the most potent in recent Cardinals history.

"I see myself fitting in very well," Hopkins said. "I know what I bring to the table. Those guys know what they bring to the table."

The Cardinals' offense made serious improvement a year ago, but the heavy lifting was done by the rushing attack, which set a franchise record for yards per carry.

Murray said the emphasis this offseason has been improving the passing game. He averaged 6.9 yards per pass attempt last season, which was below league average, and the Cardinals finished No. 20 in Football Outsiders’ passing efficiency.

"That's honestly one of the main focal points of the next step, is improving our dropback game, which was obviously kind of mediocre in a way last season," Murray said. "I think a lot of that comes with reps, time playing with the guys. Getting D-Hop is obviously a tremendous help for us. I can't wait to play with him."

Fitzgerald led the Cardinals with 75 catches for 804 yards last season. Kirk had 68 catches for 709 yards – and drew 111 yards worth of pass interference penalties – but missed three games with an ankle injury and labeled the campaign as "frustrating."

"The good thing about it is, if you look at it statistically, hurt or not, I was able to progress my second year," Kirk said. "The next step is taking that next jump, showing I'm progressing and getting better."

Fitzgerald is excited about the long-term capability of the Cardinals' aerial attack, as Murray, Hopkins and Kirk have plenty of career left ahead of them.

"The future is going to be extremely bright with (Hopkins) and Christian here for the next, hopefully, 10-plus years, catching balls from Kyler," Fitzgerald said.

In 2020, Fitzgerald will be a big part of it, too, as his ability to remain productive has not dimmed in his mid-30s.

As the hype continues to grow for the Cardinals, an improved passing game centered around Hopkins, Kirk and Fitzgerald seems essential for the team to contend for a playoff spot.

"Once we take that next step, we'll be even more dangerous," Murray said.

Cardinals Archives: 2009 NFC Wild Card Vs. Packers

Images from the Cardinals' 51-45 overtime win over Green Bay. Listen to the re-air on Wednesday at 6 p.m. on 98.7 FM, Arizona's Sports Station.

LB Karlos Danbsy returns a fumble for a touchdown to win the game.
1 / 31

LB Karlos Danbsy returns a fumble for a touchdown to win the game.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
DB Michael Adams forces a fumble on Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.
2 / 31

DB Michael Adams forces a fumble on Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (left) and Cardinals QB Kurt Warner.
3 / 31

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (left) and Cardinals QB Kurt Warner.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Larry Fitzgerald
4 / 31

WR Larry Fitzgerald

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Steve Breaston
5 / 31

WR Steve Breaston

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
RB Beanie Wells
6 / 31

RB Beanie Wells

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Coach Ken Whisenhunt
7 / 31

Coach Ken Whisenhunt

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
QB Kurt Warner
8 / 31

QB Kurt Warner

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Larry Fitzgerald makes a one-handed catch.
9 / 31

WR Larry Fitzgerald makes a one-handed catch.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Early Doucet
10 / 31

WR Early Doucet

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
RB Tim Hightower
11 / 31

RB Tim Hightower

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
QB Kurt Warner gestures to the crowd after the game.
12 / 31

QB Kurt Warner gestures to the crowd after the game.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers unloads a pass under duress.
13 / 31

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers unloads a pass under duress.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
TE Ben Patrick signals first down.
14 / 31

TE Ben Patrick signals first down.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Larry Fitzgerald goes against Packers DB Charles Woodson.
15 / 31

WR Larry Fitzgerald goes against Packers DB Charles Woodson.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Returner LaRod Stephens-Howling
16 / 31

Returner LaRod Stephens-Howling

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Steve Breaston scores a touchdown.
17 / 31

WR Steve Breaston scores a touchdown.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
RB Tim Hightower celebrates his score.
18 / 31

RB Tim Hightower celebrates his score.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Larry Fitzgerald after a touchdown.
19 / 31

WR Larry Fitzgerald after a touchdown.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Fans cheering on the Cardinals.
20 / 31

Fans cheering on the Cardinals.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Larry Fitzgerald runs toward the end zone.
21 / 31

WR Larry Fitzgerald runs toward the end zone.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Cheering on the Cardinals.
22 / 31

Cheering on the Cardinals.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
RB Beanie Wells after the win
23 / 31

RB Beanie Wells after the win

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie
24 / 31

CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Early Doucet
25 / 31

WR Early Doucet

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
LB Karlos Dansby scoops up the overtime fumble.
26 / 31

LB Karlos Dansby scoops up the overtime fumble.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
DT Darnell Dockett dives for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.
27 / 31

DT Darnell Dockett dives for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
DT Darnell Dockett
28 / 31

DT Darnell Dockett

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Steve Breaston
29 / 31

WR Steve Breaston

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
DE Bertrand Berry
30 / 31

DE Bertrand Berry

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
RB Beanie Wells
31 / 31

RB Beanie Wells

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

At The Bye, Kyler Murray Halfway Through His Comeback

Cardinals quarterback getting more comfortable in new offense
news

Jonathan Ledbetter Named Cardinals Walter Payton Man Of Year

Defensive lineman has made himself available throughout community
news

Cardinals Head Into Bye Looking For Late-Season Rest

Team has four games left once they sit out weekend
news

Cardinals Easily Weather Trip To Pittsburgh For Victory

Conner scores twice in return home during 24-10 decision over Steelers
news

Hjalte Froholdt Goes Mental To Improve His Game

Center knows what it takes to play in Pittsburgh
news

Cardinals Mourn Passing Of Sandra Day O'Connor

First female Supreme Court Justice hailed from Arizona
news

Cardinals Release Zach Ertz

Tight end had been on IR as McBride blossoms
news

Cardinals Designate Elijah Wilkinson To Return From IR

Left guard has practice window opened before Steelers game
news

Jalen Thompson Finds Himself In Hot Streak On Defense That Needs It

Safety has interceptions in each of last two games
news

Cardinals Don't Have Much Go Right In Loss To Rams

Defense struggles against run, Murray can't find rhythm in 37-14 defeat
news

Hollywood Brown Works On Kyler Connection Despite Injury

Wide receiver has six catches after being questionable to play against Rams
news

How Halftime Helped The Cardinals Defense Find Itself

As Rams visit, unit is coming off excellent second half in Houston
Advertising