Cardinals Boost Pass-Rush By Adding Jordan Phillips

Chandler Jones had the second-most sacks in the NFL last season, but he didn't have much help.

General Manager Steve Keim addressed the pass-rushing problem quickly in free agency by zeroing in on Jordan Phillips.

The 27-year-old defensive tackle officially agreed to terms on a three-year contract with the Cardinals on Thursday. The deal is for a reported $30 million, immediately making him the marquee name on the d-line. Phillips' deal won't be finalized until he signs the contract -- a process complicated by coronavirus concerns – but the financial terms are in place.

Phillips had a breakout season in 2019 for the Bills, amassing nine-and-a-half sacks, 13 tackles for loss and 16 quarterback hits. While Jones racked up 19 sacks last season and finished second in NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting, no other player on the Cardinals had more than 5.5 sacks.

Phillips will slide in as a starter, joining nose tackle Corey Peters and defensive end Zach Allen as the projected trio in base looks. The Cardinals haven't had a dominant interior presence since the departure of Calais Campbell after the 2016 season, and Phillips will aim to grab that torch.