Cardinals Bring Back Antonio Hamilton, Add L.J. Collier

Defensive depth added as Ledbetter signs tender offer 

Mar 21, 2023
Darren Urban

The Cardinals are bringing back cornerback Antonio Hamilton (33) on a one-year contract.
The journey for Antonio Hamilton Sr. to become a starting cornerback – including coming back from serious burns on his feet in a household cooking accident – became one of the best stories of a difficult Cardinals season last year.

But Hamilton earned his spot, and it was enough for the Cardinals to want to bring the veteran back for another season.

Hamilton and the team agreed to a one-year deal on Tuesday, bringing him back to the fold. The Cardinals also aided their defensive line, agreeing to a one-year contract with former Seahawks' first-round pick L.J. Collier.

In addition, defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter signed his exclusive rights tender offer for one year to return. Ledbetter had a sack and two tackles for loss in 14 games, after appearing in just two games his first two NFL seasons.

Hamilton, 30, had his first NFL interception last season after six seasons as a reserve. He had climbed atop the depth chart in training camp, only to have the burns sideline him early in the season and derail some of his playing time. He ended up officially starting five games of the 10 in which he appeared.

Collier's career in Seattle was hampered by injuries after he was taken in the first round out of TCU in 2019. The 6-foot-2, 290-pound Collier played in eight games in 2022, starting the season on IR. He has three career sacks, all coming in 2020 when he started all 16 games.

Collier provides some experience on a line that needs numbers after the free-agent departure of Zach Allen and the retirement of J.J. Watt. Hamilton provides an option after Byron Murphy also left as a free agent.

Former Seahawks defensive lineman L.J. Collier (right) is signing with the Cardinals, and is now teammates with defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter, who has signed an exclusive rights offer from the team.
