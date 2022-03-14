Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Bring Back James Conner On 3-Year Deal

Running back agrees to return as Edmonds departs for Miami

Mar 14, 2022 at 09:22 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

The Cardinals are bringing back running back James Conner on a three-year contract.
Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals are bringing back running back James Conner on a three-year contract.

The Cardinals said bringing James Conner back was a priority, and the running back had said he wanted to stay.

The sides made sure that happened Monday, when the veteran agreed to a new three-year contract as the free agent negotiating period just underway in the NFL.

Conner led the team with 18 touchdowns in 2021, along with more than 1,100 yards rushing and receiving. But he also gave the team an element it had been missing, a big back that could aid in goal-line and short-yardage situations. Conner also brought with him a toughness that also helped on and off the field. He made the Pro Bowl after signing

"I had no goals and really no expectations," Conner said last season. "I knew I was going to give me best self every day. I knew it would take time to get comfortable with the guys and get into my role.

"Now, I feel brand new."

ESPN reported the deal is worth $13.5 million guaranteed and $16M in the first two years.

The Cardinals were only able to keep half of their running back tandem. Chase Edmonds will reportedly receive a two-year deal to sign with the Dolphins, leaving an opening for Eno Benjamin to step into a much larger role.

Players can't sign with new teams until free agency officially opens Wednesday at 1 p.m. Arizona time, but teams can continue to sign their own players at any time.

Related Content

news

Cardinals Sign Linebacker Nick Vigil To One-Year Deal

Potential replacement of Hicks for the roster
news

Cardinals Agree With Linebacker Ezekiel Turner On New Contract

Special teams ace remains on a one-year deal
news

Cardinals Sign Long Snapper Aaron Brewer, Keep Andy Lee

Special teams stay stable with returns
news

Maxx Williams Returns To Cardinals To Complete Tight End Duo

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips is released
news

Cardinals Keep An Edge Rusher With Deal For Dennis Gardeck

Special teams captain remains after agreeing to 3-year deal
news

Colt McCoy Returning To Cardinals As Kyler Murray Backup

Quarterback agrees to new 2-year contract
news

Cardinals Re-Sign Defensive Lineman Michael Dogbe

Restricted free agent was 2019 draft pick
news

Zach Ertz Agrees To Deal With Cardinals Before Free Agency

Team keeps tight end on three-year contract
news

As Free Agency Nears, Cardinals Release Linebacker Jordan Hicks

Clears way for 2021 top pick Zaven Collins to start, saves cap room
news

Watt A Comeback: Cardinals Officially Activate J.J. Watt 

Defensive lineman on the roster and ready for Monday playoff game
news

Cardinals Elevate Tahir Whitehead, David Wells For Sunday

Practice squad moves don't include Breeland
Advertising