Cardinals Bringing Back Jesse Luketa

Team also re-signing Carter O'Donnell

Jan 31, 2024 at 01:50 PM
Darren Urban

The Cardinals have brought back linebacker Jesse Luketa (43).
Yes, one of the biggest stories of Jesse Luketa's season was having to hitch a ride with some fans to a home game after having car trouble.

But the second-year linebacker showed his worth as a special teamer, sometimes on defense and occasionally as a fullback, and it made sense to bring him back -- which the Cardinals did on Wednesday, extending Luketa on a one-year contract before he became an exclusive rights free agent.

The Cardinals did the same Wednesday with offensive lineman Carter O'Donnell, who was also scheduled to be an ERFA.

Luketa was drafted in 2022 and originally signed a four-year contract, but after being released and brought back last season, his current deal was set to expire. He finished with 10 tackles and a tackle for loss in 14 appearances this season.

O'Donnell started three games at left guard among his five appearances as the Cardinals dealt with offensive line injuries.

