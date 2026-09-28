Cardinals Can't Chase Down 49ers On The Road

THE STORY: SANTA CLARA, Calif. – The score looked better. Jeremiyah Love looked better. The offense looked much better, at least once the Cardinals stopped drawing yellow flags.

But coach Mike LaFleur's team was still on the wrong end of the score on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, a 36-30 defeat to the 49ers that was as frustrating as it was hopeful.

"You can't beat yourself," quarterback Jacoby Brissett said, "and beat them."

The good? Once the Cardinals (1-2) got to the second half, they scored points. Love was lovely, gaining 90 yards rushing on 21 carries as the workhorse running back. Michael Wilson, who if anyone was unsure is the team's WR1, had 11 receptions (on 17 targets) and 89 yards with a score. Trey McBride was Trey McBride (9-75) and Marvin Harrison Jr. looked part of things with three catches for 40 yards.

That kind of offense can take the Cardinals – who didn't score 30 points in a game at all in 2025 – places they want to go.

But the 49ers (3-0) have an offense that can scare the league, and it was a problem. Each time the Cardinals got close Sunday, the 49ers answered and the Cardinals could not stop them. The crushing blow, in a 29-27 game, Christian McCaffrey plowed up the middle for 12 yards on second-and-10.

Moments later, Brock Purdy threw his fourth touchdown pass of the game. The 49ers had 437 yards.

LaFleur as usual deferred to needing to watch the video to judge his defense, but "in real time, when you play this offense, you've got to be on your p's and q's at all times."

The Cardinals didn't shut down even after the body blows; the game wasn't over until the Cardinals couldn't cover their onside kick after a final field goal.

"There is a human element," LaFleur acknowledged about struggling to stop the 49ers, "but no matter what the score, we all have a job to do."

Next week's game in New York against the Giants will feature backup QB Jameis Winston and an offense that doesn't compare to the Seahawks and 49ers, the teams that have caused problems the past two games.

"We did some things that didn't help us," linebacker Josh Sweat said. "Tackling, self-inflicted stuff. We've got to get back to it."

If the Cardinals can play that way offensively, they can create a larger margin of error for the defense. Brissett completed 38-of-52 passes for 280 yards, two TDs and no turnovers, and was only sacked twice.

He looked often to Wilson, in a performance that echoed the way the two vibed last season down the stretch.

"We were finding our mojo," Brissett said.

LaFleur emphasized "there are no moral victories in any of this" and the standings still say the Cardinals have work to do to crawl up the NFC West rankings, even this early in the season.

But after falling into a 23-6 hole at one point, that they were even in a position to give the Niners pause was something.

"That's the expectation," Wilson said. "That's the way Mike wants his football team. It's the NFL. Like it's such a privilege to have one of these lockers. If you can't go out there and give 110 percent for 17 Sundays every single snap, you don't deserve to have a seat."