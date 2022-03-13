Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Continue To Maneuver With Salary Cap

Kennard's pay reduction clears up more room with free agency coming

Mar 13, 2022 at 02:09 PM
The Cardinals didn't have a lot of salary cap room going into last week, but that has changed with various moves.

They created $6.5 million of cap space when they released Jordan Hicks. The same day it was reported linebacker Devon Kennard restructured his contract. Kennard ended up taking a pay cut. According to overthecap.com, Kennard is now set to get $1.12 million in salary for 2022, with $600,000 of that guaranteed and a per-game roster bonus total worth $380,000. The latter was raised from $250,000. In Kennard's original deal, he didn't have any guaranteed salary but had been set to make $6.75M.

The reduction lowers Kennard's cap number from $9.1M to $2.1M, some serious help. It now gives the Cardinals about $11 million (according to overthecap.com) in cap space with a couple of days left to make moves if they so choose.

Starting left guard Justin Pugh's significant other had also put on Instagram Pugh had signed a new contract as he was scheduled to go into the final year of his deal. Multiple reports later had Pugh's new deal with a $5.5 million with $1.5M in incentives. Pugh had originally been scheduled to have a salary of a little more than $8M with a $1M roster bonus due soon, with a cap hit of of $11.85M. So Pugh's number will drop too and add cap space to the Cardinals.

The free agent "tampering" period begins Monday at 9 a.m. Arizona time.

