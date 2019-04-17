Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Draft Primer 2019: Offensive Line

Offseason acquisitions helped, but position still a need

Apr 17, 2019 at 12:59 PM
Odegard_Kyle
Kyle Odegard

azcardinals.com

General Manager Steve Keim upgraded several areas of the roster in free agency, but there is still work to be done. The Cardinals have 10 picks in this month's draft, including No. 1 overall, as Keim aims to stock the roster for new coach Kliff Kingsbury. We will take a look at each position group heading into the draft, which will be held from April 25-27.

Draft primer: Offensive Line

More draft primer analysis: QB I LB I WR I DL I TE I CB I ST

Players under contract: T D.J. Humphries, G Justin Pugh, G/C Mason Cole, C A.Q. Shipley, G J.R. Sweezy, T Marcus Gilbert, T Korey Cunningham, G Max Garcia, G Jeremy Vujnovich, G Rees Odhiambo, T Will Holden, G Zack Golditch, G Colby Gossett, G Will House, G Justin Evans, T Andrew Lauderdale, G/C Coleman Shelton; T Brant Weiss.

Need: High

The Cardinals' situation: The offensive line was injury-prone and ineffective a year ago, which contributed to a poor offensive showing. Two projected starters were added last month, as Gilbert was acquired in a trade and Sweezy was signed in free agency. They are expected to be joined by Humphries at left tackle, Pugh at guard and either Shipley or Cole at center. The Cardinals also have a boatload of backup offensive linemen on the roster who hope to make a good impression and secure a spot on the team. Garcia, a free agent addition, and Cunningham, a seventh-round pick last season, seem to have the inside track on becoming the main reserves.

The draft class: Tackles Jawaan Taylor and Jonah Williams are the highest-rated offensive linemen in the class, but neither has been in the conversation at No. 1 overall, so the Cardinals would likely need to trade down for either to be an option. Other top prospects on the line include Washington State's Andre Dillard, Kansas State's Dalton Risner, Oklahoma's Cody Ford, Washington's Kaleb McGary and Texas A&M's Erik McCoy. While the defensive line is getting more attention in this year's draft, there are plenty of options among the blockers.

The conclusion: Keim's offseason moves filled the holes at guard and right tackle, but the offensive line is still a position that seems likely to be addressed in the draft. Humphries, Gilbert and Shipley are all in the final year of their contract, and with a young quarterback under center, the Cardinals are aiming to turn this position group from a weakness into a strength. Coach Kliff Kingsbury's offense is more conducive to athletic offensive linemen, which could factor into the evaluations of the prospects.

2019 Draft Prospects: Offensive Line

Alabama offensive lineman Jonah Williams
1 / 23

Alabama offensive lineman Jonah Williams

Photo by David J. Phillip/AP
Florida offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor
2 / 23

Florida offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor

Photo by Michael Conroy/AP
Oklahoma offensive lineman Bobby Evans
3 / 23

Oklahoma offensive lineman Bobby Evans

Photo by Michael Conroy/AP
Washington State offensive lineman Andre Dillard
4 / 23

Washington State offensive lineman Andre Dillard

Photo by Timothy J. Gonzalez/AP
Washington offensive lineman Kaleb McGary
5 / 23

Washington offensive lineman Kaleb McGary

Photo by Michael Conroy/AP
Texas A&M offensive lineman Erik McCoy
6 / 23

Texas A&M offensive lineman Erik McCoy

Photo by Michael Wyke/AP
Ohio State offensive lineman Isaiah Prince
7 / 23

Ohio State offensive lineman Isaiah Prince

Photo by Jay LaPrete/AP
NC State offensive lineman Garrett Bradbury
8 / 23

NC State offensive lineman Garrett Bradbury

Photo by Michael Conroy/AP
Boston College offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom
9 / 23

Boston College offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom

Photo by Butch Dill/AP
Oklahoma offensive lineman Cody Ford
10 / 23

Oklahoma offensive lineman Cody Ford

Photo by AJ Mast/AP
Wisconsin offensive lineman Beau Benzschawel
11 / 23

Wisconsin offensive lineman Beau Benzschawel

Photo by Morry Gash/AP
Northern Illinois offensive lineman Max Scharping
12 / 23

Northern Illinois offensive lineman Max Scharping

Photo by Michael Conroy/AP
Mississippi State offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins
13 / 23

Mississippi State offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins

Photo by Michael Conroy/AP
Mississippi offensive lineman Greg Little
14 / 23

Mississippi offensive lineman Greg Little

Photo by Michael Woods/AP
Alabama State offensive lineman Tytus Howard
15 / 23

Alabama State offensive lineman Tytus Howard

Photo by Michael Conroy/AP
West Virginia offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste
16 / 23

West Virginia offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste

Photo by Michael Conroy/AP
USC offensive lineman Chuma Edoga
17 / 23

USC offensive lineman Chuma Edoga

Photo by Darron Cummings/AP
Kansas State offensive lineman Dalton Risner
18 / 23

Kansas State offensive lineman Dalton Risner

Photo by Sue Ogrocki/AP
Wisconsin offensive lineman David Edwards
19 / 23

Wisconsin offensive lineman David Edwards

Photo by Andy Manis/AP
Oklahoma offensive lineman Ben Powers
20 / 23

Oklahoma offensive lineman Ben Powers

Photo by Sue Ogrocki/AP
Ohio State offensive lineman Michael Jordan participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
21 / 23

Ohio State offensive lineman Michael Jordan participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Charlotte offensive lineman Nate Davis
22 / 23

Charlotte offensive lineman Nate Davis

Photo by AJ Mast/AP
Penn State offensive lineman Connor McGovern
23 / 23

Penn State offensive lineman Connor McGovern

Photo by AJ Mast/AP
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Defensive Line

Watt remains headliner at the position

news

You've Got Mail: Kyler Murray As A Top Under-25 QB

Topics include pressure on McBride, Playing in Mexico's altitude, and CB Jackson

news

Lecitus Smith, Marquis Hayes Team Up To Make Team

Rookie offensive linemen have forged friendship since coming to Cardinals

news

How NFL Career Began Not Whole Story For Ronnie Rivers

Rookie running back heeding father's advice after going undrafted

news

Cardinals, State Farm Send Students Off To Washington

Aboard team plane, essay winners ready for nation's capital

news

In Terms Of Improvement, It's All About The (Eno) Benjamin

Running back has made push for regular role after rocky beginning

news

You've Got Mail: Who Stood Out This Offseason?

Topics include the need for extensions, signing help, and expanded rosters

news

Number One Thing On Markus Golden's Mind Is Rushing The Passer

Linebacker has key role for Cardinals after Chandler Jones departure

news

Top Takeaways From The Cardinals' 2022 Offseason

Adding Hollywood, losing Hop (for a time), and waiting for Kyler resolution

news

Cardinals Sign Josh Jackson, Ben Niemann After Tryouts

Experienced cornerback, linebacker added to roster following minicamp work

news

Cardinals, State Farm Sending Students To Washington D.C. On Team Plane

Visit to nation's capital part of state's "Civics Matters Arizona" program

news

Isaiah Simmons Hoping To Lead The Way For Cardinals' Defense

Linebacker heads into his third season focused on accountability

Advertising