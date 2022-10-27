Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Finding Success In Their 2-Pointers This Season

Team would break franchise record with next converted attempt

Oct 27, 2022 at 10:24 AM
The circumstances around why a team might attempt a two-point conversion can be varied. The Cardinals have had them all this season -- trying to make up for a hefty deficit, trying to get back on a score schedule after multiple field goals, trying to account for a missed or potential missed kicked extra point.

The Cardinals have also done a good job with them this season.

Kliff Kingsbury's team leads the NFL with five two-pointers, out of seven attempted. The five makes equals the franchise record set in 1995 -- and with 10 games left, it seems likely the record will be set in 2022. The Cards didn't even have a successful two-pointer each of the last two seasons.

"The crucial one was in Las Vegas, the one or two have kept us in the game," Kingsbury said. "We practice those each week and try to come up wit a new version each game."

The two-pointer to A.J. Green with no time left on the clock against the Raiders was the memorable one, sending the game to overtime when the Cardinals eventually won. They got two more against the Saints, the first time an Eno Benjamin one-yard run -- following a hold on DeAndre Hopkins on the first try -- and the second on a pass to Zach Ertz. The first was to tie the game after the Cards had kicked two field goals and trailed 14-13, the second to make sure the Cardinals kept the lead on a factor of 7 after a missed extra point previous.

Converting from the 2-yard line on a one-and-done situation is not the same as figuring a run-of-the-mill play from the 2. Kingsbury said finding the best matchup is what the Cardinals want to focus upon.

"(It's) thinking players, not plays, in those situations," Kingsbury said.

Tight end Zach Ertz (left) celebrates his two-point conversion in last week's game with tackle Kelvin Beachum.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Tight end Zach Ertz (left) celebrates his two-point conversion in last week's game with tackle Kelvin Beachum.

