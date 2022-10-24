Finding The Best Way To Slot DeAndre Hopkins On Offense

The stats say DeAndre Hopkins had 10 catches in his first game and was targeted 14 times. He played all but 5 of the 66 offensive snaps.

Hop said he was ready to play through and then he followed up. And Kyler Murray made sure to use him.

But there was also an evolution from Kliff Kingsbury and the Cardinals to move Hopkins around and, in the process, make the opposing defense think a bit more.

Hopkins played 27 snaps in the slot against the Saints. According to Pro Football Focus, the most he had ever had in a game before with the Cardinals was 10. That's an astounding jump from his previous high.