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Cardinals Foundation Distributes $2 Million Raised Through Inaugural Cardinals Climb

Sixty Arizona special needs organizations receive funds

May 07, 2026 at 11:06 AM
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The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the two million dollars raised from the inaugural Cardinals Climb: Hike for Special Needs will be distributed to 60 organizations across Arizona. This represents 100% of the funds raised by the first-time event.

Highlighting the list of recipients are the Foundation's four cornerstone beneficiaries: Barrow Neurological Foundation, SARRC (Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center), Special Olympics Arizona, and Treasure House.

Also receiving funds are other organizations advancing new and innovative programs that support individuals of all ages living with Intellectual or Developmental Disabilities. The aim is to expand services, promote inclusion, and create equal opportunities, helping drive a lasting impact for individuals and families navigating life with special needs.

"The inaugural year of Cardinals Climb was a tremendous success and we know it will continue growing in the years ahead," said Cardinals Owner Michael Bidwill. "The energy and joy at State Farm Stadium were truly palpable, but the most rewarding aspect is the opportunity to support so many organizations making a meaningful difference in the special needs community."

ABOUT CARDINALS CLIMB: A year-long fundraising initiative, the inaugural Cardinals Climb culminated on February 21st at State Farm Stadium as over 3,500 individuals participated across nearly 200 teams. More than 8,000 individual donations contributed to the $2 million total. Cardinals Climb was made possible through the collective support of 30 partners that included: Dignity Health, Desert Financial Credit Union, Gila River Resorts & Casinos, Swire Coca-Cola, and State Farm. Each partner champions inclusion and community, helping expand our impact across Arizona. Together, they amplify every dollar raised and help extend this effort to impact across the entire IDD community.

Following its successful inaugural effort, the second annual Cardinals Climb will take place early in early 2027 on a date that will be announced in the coming weeks. To learn more about Cardinals Climb and how you can become involved, please visit www.cardinalsclimb.com.

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