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Cardinals Become First NFL Team To Launch Junior Flag Football League In Canada

Calgary teams begin play on Thursday

Apr 15, 2026 at 11:01 AM
Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
Peter Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced the launch of the Junior Cardinals Flag Football League powered by Raw Sports in Calgary, Alberta, with games set to begin on April 16. This initiative marks the first time an NFL team has directly invested in a Canadian youth flag football league, reinforcing the organization's commitment to supporting youth health and wellness, expanding access to the game and providing young athletes with the opportunity to move, play and grow through flag football.

The inaugural season of the flag football league will have approximately 700 players competing in divisions that include 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U, 14U and 16U. Designed to emphasize both development and competition, the league aims to set a new standard for youth flag football in the Calgary region while helping athletes prepare for future playing opportunities.

With sponsorship support from Avnet, a global electronics distributor, the Cardinals continue to grow their fanbase and expand their global impact through youth players outside of the United States. All registered players will receive a uniform kit that includes a jersey, flags, and shorts, The Cardinals will donate the NFL Flag jerseys, flags and game footballs while Avnet will donate the shorts, ensuring every participant is fully equipped for the season.

"We are proud to support the Arizona Cardinals in bringing the Junior Cardinals Flag Football League to Canada, a powerful initiative that helps develop future leaders by fostering teamwork, inclusivity and confidence, values that are core to who we are at Avnet," said Dayna Badhorn, President of Avnet Americas. "Just as Avnet is at the forefront of technological innovation that spans the globe, the Cardinals are leading the way in their industry by extending their reach to Canada, where they are creating meaningful opportunities for youth to learn, grow and compete."

Through the NFL Flag platform, the Junior Cardinals Flag Football League will deliver an authentic NFL-style experience for participants. Throughout the season, players and families will have opportunities to engage with Cardinals Legends, cheerleaders, and team mascot Big Red at exclusive events.

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