Cardinals Lock Up Jalen Thompson With Contract Extension

When the Cardinals drafted Jalen Thompson, it was in the dead of the 2019 offseason, when there was little reason to pay attention.
Not only did the Cards take the safety in the July supplemental draft, he wasn't even picked until the fifth round.
The pick proved fruitful. Thompson has emerged as one of the best young defenders on the roster, teaming with Pro Bowler Budda Baker. And Friday, the Cardinals made sure Thompson would stay as part of the defensive core by agreeing to a contract extension through the 2025 season.
NFL Network reported the deal was for $24.5 million guaranteed and up to $40M. Thompson was about the play on the final year of his rookie deal in 2022.
Thompson is coming off his best season, playing in all 17 games and starting 12. He had a career-high 121 tackles, with three interceptions and four pass breakups.
"I'm trying to go Pro Bowl this year," Thompson said during training camp. "Last year I feel I could've made it. Unfortunately I didn't. But (goals are) making the Pro Bowl, making my team better, being a leader, and getting to a Super Bowl."
Thompson's extension takes yet another potential free agent after the season out of the equation. The Cards already had given an extension to tackle D.J. Humphries, who was also in the final year of his contract.
The Cardinals return to the practice field Monday to prepare for their Week 1 home game against the Chiefs.
PRACTICE SQUAD ADDITION
The Cardinals filled their 16-man practice squad on Friday by signing defensive lineman Andrew Brown. Brown was waived by the Chargers earlier this week.