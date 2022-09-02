Cardinals Lock Up Jalen Thompson With Contract Extension

When the Cardinals drafted Jalen Thompson, it was in the dead of the 2019 offseason, when there was little reason to pay attention.

Not only did the Cards take the safety in the July supplemental draft, he wasn't even picked until the fifth round.

The pick proved fruitful. Thompson has emerged as one of the best young defenders on the roster, teaming with Pro Bowler Budda Baker. And Friday, the Cardinals made sure Thompson would stay as part of the defensive core by agreeing to a contract extension through the 2025 season.

NFL Network reported the deal was for $24.5 million guaranteed and up to $40M. Thompson was about the play on the final year of his rookie deal in 2022.