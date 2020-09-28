Cardinals May Try Isaiah Simmons At Safety

The Cardinals could have another familiar option available at safety, as Tony Jefferson is reportedly going to work out for the team, according to 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station (Kingsbury would not confirm the report). Jefferson joined the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and became a key starter before signing a lucrative deal with the Ravens in 2017. Jefferson was released by Baltimore this offseason following a torn ACL and has yet to latch on anywhere.

(UPDATE: Jefferson is reportedly not healthy enough to play.)

The Cardinals are reportedly bringing in veteran T.J. Ward for a tryout.

Whether it is Simmons, Ward or another option, the Cardinals will try to plug the major hole left by Baker, who needed surgery on his thumb. Kingsbury told Arizona Sports that he hopes Baker will be back after one week, "but you never know with those things."

Baker leads the Cardinals with 28 tackles and is an integral piece against the run and the pass.

"He's one of the best players in the league and makes a lot of things right defensively when he's back there," Kingsbury said. "We'll see how the procedure goes and take it from there, but hopefully sooner rather than later on (a return to action)."

Thompson is eligible to return from injured reserve as early as the Week 5 game against the Jets but it is unknown if he will be healthy.

Deionte Thompson and recently-signed Curtis Riley played a substantial amount against the Lions, and even if the Cardinals add some pieces to the safety position, could be involved for the foreseeable future. Thompson was the Cardinals' fifth-round pick in 2019.