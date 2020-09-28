 Skip to main content
Advertising

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals May Try Isaiah Simmons At Safety

Injuries to Budda Baker and others causing shortage at the position

Sep 28, 2020 at 01:11 PM
Odegard_Kyle
Kyle Odegard

azcardinals.com

Rookie first-round pick Isaiah Simmons could see time at safety due to several injuries at the position.
Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Rookie first-round pick Isaiah Simmons could see time at safety due to several injuries at the position.

Clemson moved Isaiah Simmons all over the field last season by choice.

The Cardinals may have to do so out of need.

The safety position has been slammed by injuries in the first three weeks, as starters Budda Baker (thumb) and Jalen Thompson (ankle) won't play against the Panthers in Week 4 and the availability of reserve Chris Banjo (hamstring) is in doubt.

Simmons has been practicing exclusively at inside linebacker since the Cardinals made him the No. 8 overall pick in April's draft but coach Kliff Kingsbury said there have been recent conversations about playing him at safety to shore up the spot.

"Isaiah is a guy who played multiple positions, obviously, there at Clemson," Kingsbury said. "He has a feel for some of that. With those bodies being down, we may have to look into that."

Simmons has only played 35 defensive snaps through three games, as veterans Jordan Hicks and De'Vondre Campbell have been the full-time components at inside linebacker.

Simmons excelled as a safety in college, playing there the majority of the time while also seeing time at linebacker. At 6-foot-4 and 238 pounds, he is larger than a traditional safety, which will be a test in coverage against wide receivers.

There is also the mental jump, as Simmons was already trying to learn the NFL game at one position and now may add another to his plate.

"He obviously has to learn an entirely new defense, new terminology, new scheme, but he has a feel for multiple positions, and I think that will help the learning curve," Kingsbury said. "Without the offseason, particularly, it made it tough on him, but he's made big strides recently and we'll continue to try and get him more incorporated in the defense."

The Cardinals could have another familiar option available at safety, as Tony Jefferson is reportedly going to work out for the team, according to 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station (Kingsbury would not confirm the report). Jefferson joined the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and became a key starter before signing a lucrative deal with the Ravens in 2017. Jefferson was released by Baltimore this offseason following a torn ACL and has yet to latch on anywhere.

(UPDATE: Jefferson is reportedly not healthy enough to play.)

The Cardinals are reportedly bringing in veteran T.J. Ward for a tryout.

Whether it is Simmons, Ward or another option, the Cardinals will try to plug the major hole left by Baker, who needed surgery on his thumb. Kingsbury told Arizona Sports that he hopes Baker will be back after one week, "but you never know with those things."

Baker leads the Cardinals with 28 tackles and is an integral piece against the run and the pass.

"He's one of the best players in the league and makes a lot of things right defensively when he's back there," Kingsbury said. "We'll see how the procedure goes and take it from there, but hopefully sooner rather than later on (a return to action)."

Thompson is eligible to return from injured reserve as early as the Week 5 game against the Jets but it is unknown if he will be healthy.

Deionte Thompson and recently-signed Curtis Riley played a substantial amount against the Lions, and even if the Cardinals add some pieces to the safety position, could be involved for the foreseeable future. Thompson was the Cardinals' fifth-round pick in 2019.

"I thought D.T. stepped in and had some good moments and had some things we need to get better at," Kingsbury said. "But for the limited time he's seen real live game action, I was proud of how he handled himself."

Cardinals Vs. Lions

Images from the Week 3 matchup against Detroit

QB Kyler Murray congratulates WR Andy Isabella after they connected on a touchdown.
1 / 60

QB Kyler Murray congratulates WR Andy Isabella after they connected on a touchdown.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
WR Andy Isabella catches a touchdown pass.
2 / 60

WR Andy Isabella catches a touchdown pass.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
QB Kyler Murray runs for a 1-yard touchdown.
3 / 60

QB Kyler Murray runs for a 1-yard touchdown.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
QB Kyler Murray runs for a 1-yard score.
4 / 60

QB Kyler Murray runs for a 1-yard score.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
DT Jordan Phillips celebrates his sack.
5 / 60

DT Jordan Phillips celebrates his sack.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
WR Andy Isabella corrals his touchdown reception.
6 / 60

WR Andy Isabella corrals his touchdown reception.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
QB Kyler Murray drops back to pass.
7 / 60

QB Kyler Murray drops back to pass.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
WR DeAndre Hopkins hauls in a pass.
8 / 60

WR DeAndre Hopkins hauls in a pass.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
A limited number of Arizona Cardinals fans sit in the stands prior to an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz.
9 / 60

A limited number of Arizona Cardinals fans sit in the stands prior to an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz.

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
WR Larry Fitzgerald before the snap.
10 / 60

WR Larry Fitzgerald before the snap.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) looks for an opening as Arizona Cardinals free safety Chris Banjo (31) defends.
11 / 60

Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) looks for an opening as Arizona Cardinals free safety Chris Banjo (31) defends.

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
WR DeAndre Hopkins hauls in a 30-yard catch.
12 / 60

WR DeAndre Hopkins hauls in a 30-yard catch.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
LB De'Vondre Campbell
13 / 60

LB De'Vondre Campbell

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions.
14 / 60

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions.

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is sacked by Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during the first half.
15 / 60

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is sacked by Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during the first half.

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
The Detroit Lions and the Arizona Cardinals compete during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz.
16 / 60

The Detroit Lions and the Arizona Cardinals compete during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz.

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake (41) runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz.
17 / 60

Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake (41) runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz.

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray lunges for the end zone for a touchdown as Detroit Lions strong safety Duron Harmon (26) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.
18 / 60

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray lunges for the end zone for a touchdown as Detroit Lions strong safety Duron Harmon (26) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (29) is hit by Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) andcornerback Jeff Okudah during the first half.
19 / 60

Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (29) is hit by Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) andcornerback Jeff Okudah during the first half.

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws against the Detroit Lions during the first half.
20 / 60

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws against the Detroit Lions during the first half.

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake (41) is stopped by Detroit Lions nose tackle Danny Shelton (71).
21 / 60

Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake (41) is stopped by Detroit Lions nose tackle Danny Shelton (71).

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella (17) runs in for a touchdown after the catch.
22 / 60

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella (17) runs in for a touchdown after the catch.

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
The Arizona Cardinals and the Detroit Lions compete during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz.
23 / 60

The Arizona Cardinals and the Detroit Lions compete during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz.

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones (55) against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz.
24 / 60

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones (55) against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz.

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jordan Phillips celebrates his sack against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday.
25 / 60

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jordan Phillips celebrates his sack against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday.

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (29) is tackled by Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker.
26 / 60

Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (29) is tackled by Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker.

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.
27 / 60

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella pulls in a touchdown pass as Detroit Lions cornerback Darryl Roberts (29) defends during the first half.
28 / 60

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella pulls in a touchdown pass as Detroit Lions cornerback Darryl Roberts (29) defends during the first half.

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake (41) is hit during the first half on Sunday.
29 / 60

Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake (41) is hit during the first half on Sunday.

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz.
30 / 60

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz.

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) is hit by Detroit Lions outside linebacker Christian Jones during the first half.
31 / 60

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) is hit by Detroit Lions outside linebacker Christian Jones during the first half.

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws against the Lions.
32 / 60

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws against the Lions.

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is sacked by Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Devon Kennard (42) and defensive tackle Corey Peters (98).
33 / 60

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is sacked by Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Devon Kennard (42) and defensive tackle Corey Peters (98).

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Arizona Cardinals wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins (10) and Andy Isabella (17) in action against Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) and Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (30).
34 / 60

Arizona Cardinals wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins (10) and Andy Isabella (17) in action against Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) and Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (30).

Photo by Jennifer Stewart/AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half.
35 / 60

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half.

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick celebrates his sack against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL football game.
36 / 60

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick celebrates his sack against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL football game.

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) eludes the grasp of Detroit Lions cornerback Chris Jones (41).
37 / 60

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) eludes the grasp of Detroit Lions cornerback Chris Jones (41).

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) is hit by Arizona Cardinals defensive end Angelo Blackson (96) during the second half.
38 / 60

Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) is hit by Arizona Cardinals defensive end Angelo Blackson (96) during the second half.

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) avoids a hit by Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21).
39 / 60

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) avoids a hit by Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21).

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) calls a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz.
40 / 60

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) calls a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz.

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws as center Lamont Gaillard (53) blocks against Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara.
41 / 60

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws as center Lamont Gaillard (53) blocks against Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara.

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz.
42 / 60

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz.

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) is hit by Arizona Cardinals center Lamont Gaillard and middle linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) during the second half.
43 / 60

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) is hit by Arizona Cardinals center Lamont Gaillard and middle linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) during the second half.

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones (55) in action against Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker (68) during an NFL football game.
44 / 60

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones (55) in action against Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker (68) during an NFL football game.

Photo by Jennifer Stewart/AP
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury talks with quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz.
45 / 60

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury talks with quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz.

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) against the Detroit Lions.
46 / 60

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) against the Detroit Lions.

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake is tackled by Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday.
47 / 60

Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake is tackled by Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday.

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, left, escapes the reach of Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara.
48 / 60

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, left, escapes the reach of Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara.

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) runs against the Arizona Cardinals.
49 / 60

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) runs against the Arizona Cardinals.

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) scrambles against the Detroit Lions.
50 / 60

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) scrambles against the Detroit Lions.

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella (17) tries to elude the reach of Detroit Lions outside linebacker Jamie Collins (58) during the second half.
51 / 60

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella (17) tries to elude the reach of Detroit Lions outside linebacker Jamie Collins (58) during the second half.

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake (41) runs as Detroit Lions inside linebacker Reggie Ragland (59) defends.
52 / 60

Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake (41) runs as Detroit Lions inside linebacker Reggie Ragland (59) defends.

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws over Detroit Lions outside linebacker Jamie Collins (58) during the second half.
53 / 60

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws over Detroit Lions outside linebacker Jamie Collins (58) during the second half.

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Andy Isabella dives for the touchdown
54 / 60

Andy Isabella dives for the touchdown

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray runs for a touchdown
55 / 60

Kyler Murray runs for a touchdown

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray drops back to pass against the Lions
56 / 60

Kyler Murray drops back to pass against the Lions

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray dives for extra yardage
57 / 60

Kyler Murray dives for extra yardage

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals surround Lions RB Kerryon Johnson
58 / 60

The Cardinals surround Lions RB Kerryon Johnson

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray scrambles against the Lions
59 / 60

Kyler Murray scrambles against the Lions

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Chase Edmonds runs the ball against the Lions
60 / 60

Chase Edmonds runs the ball against the Lions

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Monti Ossenfort Warns Of 'Dangers' In Free Agency

Cardinals GM emphasizes draft will be where team builds foundation
news

One Year After Jonathan Gannon's Arrival

Cardinals coach has made inroads as he reaches hiring anniversary
news

Cardinals Opponents Set For 2024 Season

Home schedule includes Bears, Lions, Patriots, Jets
news

Cardinals Top Plays Of 2023: Special Teams

Trickery by the Cardinals gives McBride the TD and top special teams play of 2023
news

You've Got Mail: The Potential For Mega-Weapons

Topics include Kyler in pistol, trading up for Paris, and a developmental league
news

Budda Baker Makes Sure To Represent At Pro Bowl

Safety is participating in his sixth all-star game in seven seasons
news

Cardinals Top Plays Of 2023: Defense

White's game-sealing INT gives Gannon first win and is top defensive play of season
news

Cardinals Awards For 2023

Running back James Conner earns votes for Most Valuable Cardinal
news

Drew Terrell Earns Chance To Be All-Star OC At Shrine Game

Woolfork, Denson, Senger, Cook also picked to coach in college pre-draft events
news

Cardinals Finally Have Certainty Over Texans' Pick

WIth Houston's playoff loss to Ravens, first-rounder will be 27th
news

Cardinals Top Plays Of 2023: Offense

Conner's one-handed grab in Philadelphia most memorable of season
news

Refreshed Kyler Murray Sees Optimism With Cardinals Path

Quarterback believes franchise has made 180-degree turn
Advertising