Cardinals Mock Draft Tracker 2023 3.0

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter

Carter was not mocked to the Cardinals in the previous tracker. Now he gets a little steam. In the Cowherd case, he has Anderson going No. 2 to the Texans. In the other cases, Carter arrived after a trade. Fornelli has a trade to No. 5 with the Seahawks -- I don't see that happening -- so Seattle can get Anthony Richardson. But he also has the Falcons trading up from 8 to the Colts at 4 (once Richardson was gone) and nabbing Anderson. No compensation is revealed. Baumgardner's Carter pick comes at No. 6 in a trade with the Lions (who take Anderson), but all the Cardinals would get extra was pick No. 48 and that wouldn't be enough for me to move down. You know, if I had a say.