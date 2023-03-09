Cardinals Mock Draft Tracker 2023 1.0

Edge Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

OK, so Zierlien has the Cards with Wilson after trading back to No. 7 with the Raiders. But Wilson has Wilson as the pick after Will Anderson goes No. 1 to the Bears (with all the QBs in demand, no way only one QB is picked in the top 3.) Jeremiah went further in a pre-Combine mock, having Wilson go at three with Anderson on the board. Jeremiah explained that Wilson is highly thought of, and admitted there are no two more talented players in the draft than Anderson and Carter. Wilson seems to be the guy everyone is pointing to as a pass rusher after Anderson, and he makes sense if Anderson is off the board. Of course, if Anderson is off the board at 3, it means only one QB will have been taken, and the Cardinals will be in the fantastic position to trade back and get a haul from a team that is QB-desperate.