Cardinals Mock Draft Tracker 2023 4.0

A final look at the analysts' choice for the team at No. 3 overall

Apr 27, 2023 at 10:28 AM
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Draft day is here. The Cardinals own the No. 3 overall pick. That also means mock draft season is almost done. Today we have the final mock tracker of the year, certainly a glimpse inside what we will all see play out in the first round for the Cardinals. Or not. Today's tracker is the last, best guess of all those experts out there.

I'm sure they will all be correct.

092422_MFB_AndersonWi_Vandy_OCH0481
Oscar Hultz/UA Athletics

Edge Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

Charles McDonald, Yahoo sports; Josh Edwards, cbssports.com; Benjamin Robinson, footballoutsiders.com; ESPN NFL Nation writers, ESPN.com; Staff, The Athletic; Joel Klatt, Foxsports.com; Bucky Brooks, NFL.com; Staff, the33rdteam.com; Chad Reuter, NFL.com

For all the discussion about trades and/or the Texans taking Anderson at two, the vast majority of mockers still have the Cardinals at 3 and still have them taking Anderson to anchor a new defense. (The 33rd team did have the Cardinals flip-flopping with the Colts from 3 to 4 and picking up the Colts' second-round pick in the process.) Anderson does seem to have "faded" in some eyes, but then again, who can really know what these teams might be thinking right now. (Narrator: The mock drafters didn't know what teams are thinking.)

AP23111513648570
Butch Dill/AP

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter

Pete Prisco, cbssports.com; Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk; Sam Farmer, L.A. Times; Doug Farrar, USA Today

Carter hasn't gotten a lot of run as a potential Cardinals pick, in large part because of the legal issues earlier in the offseason and the disappointing showing at his pro day. But he remains ultra-talented, and some -- like Prisco -- think he is the best defensive player in the draft. Certainly the Cardinals could use a star defensive tackle. In the Florio and Famer mocks, Will Anderson goes No. 2 to Houston. Farrar has Anderson falling to 7 for the Raiders. Prisco, who called his mock what teams should do in the draft, has Anderson tumbling all the way to the Bears at 9. Carter's ultimate landing spot will be fascinating to watch, given his talent.

AP23064781247444
Darron Cummings/AP

Tackle Paris Johnson Jr.

Will Brinson, cbssports.com; Tony Pauline, Pro Football Network; Charles Davis, NFL.com; Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com; Lance Zierlein, NFL.com; Todd McShay, ESPN.com

That the Cardinals would take an offensive lineman will not be a surprise. Johnson seems to have gained a lot of steam as a match with the Cards, too. Where they would get him, now that is the question. Brinson, Pauline, Zierlein and Davis all have Anderson going off the board at No. 2. But Jeremiah has Johnson falling to No. 12 after a trade with the Texans (with the Cardinals getting a second round, 33rd overall, third round, 73rd overall, and a 2024 third. McShay has a trade to 11 with the Titans, for the "ballpark of a 2023 second-round pick (No. 41) and a 2024 first- or second-round pick."

AP22303834772805
Justin Rex/AP

Edge Tyree Wilson

Ryan Wilson, cbssports.com; Jamie Eisner, thedraftnetwork.com; Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Wilson is an intriguing prospect, the one edge rusher that seems to challenge Anderson atop the draft boards. In these mocks, both Wilson and Eisner have Anderson going after Wilson (both times No. 5 to Seattle). The Cardinals need an edge rusher. That's certain. Whether that's in the first round, we will see. The idea that the Texans at 2 will take either Anderson or Wilson is gaining traction, but there will be one for the Cardinals if they want.

Gonzalez_Utah_JF8 (3)
Jackson Fisk/Eric Evans Photography

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez

Eric Edholm, NFL.com; Peter King, NBCsports.com

Gonzalez is a selection only with trades. Edholm has him coming to the Cardinals in a trade with the Raiders at No. 7. King has a trade with the Titans at 11. Neither provided trade specifics, although King said if the Cardinals were to stay at 3, he'd mock Johnson the tackle to the Cardinals. So consider that another half-point in Johnson's favor.

AP23073673182773
Nam Y. Huh/AP

Tackle Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Staff, Pro Football Focus

All the names down here come down to trades. This one from PFF has a deal with the Titans. Doesn't seem like enough -- a move to 11, as well as No. 41 and a second in 2024 (oh, and the Cardinals have to also give up a fifth-rounder this year). But Skoronski could be the choice, a solid offensive lineman as Ossenfort tries to build up the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.

AP22340082708672
Charlie Neibergall/AP

Defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

Mel Kiper, ESPN.com

Another trade down with the Titans at 11. I get it. Monti Ossenfort just worked for Tennessee. There are connections. Kiper isn't exact in his trade terms, but he says it would "likely" get the Cardinals Tennessee's second- and third-round pick, a first-rounder in 2024 and a high pick in 2025. I think the Cardinals would jump at such a deal.

AP22107078247445
Brett Davis/AP

Tackle Broderick Jones, Georgia

Peter Schrager, NFL.com

Another trade down with the Titans. Another trade down I'd pass on. Schrager's trade would have the Cardinals and Titans swap 3 and 11, with the Cardinals also sending their fourth-round pick (105) for a second-rounder (41) and a 2024 third-round pick. Certainly, Jones is a name that hasn't been brought up at all. This scenario probably wouldn't generate a bunch of excitement, but again, you never know. The third offensive lineman in the draft here, with Johnson and Skoronski off the board.

