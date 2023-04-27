Cardinals Mock Draft Tracker 2023 4.0

Tackle Paris Johnson Jr.

That the Cardinals would take an offensive lineman will not be a surprise. Johnson seems to have gained a lot of steam as a match with the Cards, too. Where they would get him, now that is the question. Brinson, Pauline, Zierlein and Davis all have Anderson going off the board at No. 2. But Jeremiah has Johnson falling to No. 12 after a trade with the Texans (with the Cardinals getting a second round, 33rd overall, third round, 73rd overall, and a 2024 third. McShay has a trade to 11 with the Titans, for the "ballpark of a 2023 second-round pick (No. 41) and a 2024 first- or second-round pick."