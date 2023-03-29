Cardinals Mock Draft Tracker 2023 2.0

Edge Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

This one is interesting to chew on since Spielberger gets specific in his trade. He has the Cardinals going from 3 to 6 in a deal with the Lions. The Lions get 3 to take QB Anthony Richardson. The Cardinals get 6, 48 in the second round, 81 in the third round, and a first- and a fourth-round in 2024. That's a haul that will has to make Monti Ossenfort pause if it were to be offered. It means losing Anderson (and in the division, because this scenario has Anderson going to the Seahawks at 5) and getting Wilson, who seems to be considered the second-best edge in the draft. When people ask me why the Cardinals might trade down, it's offers like this.