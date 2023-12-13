Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Open Practice Window For Bobby Price

Cornerback has been on IR since getting hurt in Cleveland

Dec 13, 2023
Cornerback Bobby Price (26), here after making a fumble recovery against the Rams earlier this season, is returning to practice from IR.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals are getting close to adding back in another young cornerback to the mix.

Bobby Price, who has missed the last four games on Injured Reserve with a quadriceps injury, was designated to return on Wednesday. The move opens a 21-day window for Price to be activated to the roster.

The Cardinals released wide receiver Andre Baccellia from the active roster this week and subsequently re-signed him to the practice squad, opening a second spot on the 53. In addition to Price now counting down to come back from IR, guard Elijah Wilkinson has already been in his return-to-work window for 14 days.

Whether Price makes any dent in early defensive snaps is unknown; the position depth chart has changed significantly over the last month. Price played exclusively special teams when he went down. But he did make an impact on special teams after coming off the practice squad earlier this season.

The Cardinals already have five cornerbacks on the active roster: Marco Wilson, Antonio Hamilton. Garrett Williams, Kei'Trel Clark and Starling Thomas V.

