Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Outside Linebacker

Golden at the forefront with the departure of Chandler Jones

Jul 05, 2022 at 10:15 AM
Kevin Parrish headshot
Kevin Parrish Jr.

azcardinals.com

PO.OLB

With July here and training camp scheduled to start soon, azcardinals.com will take a look at the Cardinals' individual position groups during this quiet time in the NFL and give our opinions about where the groups stand prior to camp.

LOCKS: Markus Golden, Dennis Gardeck, Devon Kennard, Cameron Thomas, Myjai Sanders

Following Chandler Jones' departure this offseason, Golden headlines the position heading into training camp. Golden led the team in sacks (11) last season. Dennis Gardeck showed his ability as a push rusher when he notched seven sacks in 2020 before tearing his ACL, and he feels back to pre-injury levels. Kennard will be a rotation piece that provides experience. Thomas and Sanders were third-round picks who the Cardinals hope can be the future of the pass rush.

MORE WORK TO DO: Victor Dimukeje, Jessie Lemonier, Jesse Luketa

Dimukeje made the roster as the Cardinals' sixth round pick last year and this offseason will look to do the same in training camp next month. Luketa will try and make a name on special teams after becoming the team's final draft pick this offseason. Lemonier has some experience and in a room with questions could find a way to stay.

UPGRADE ODDS: Low

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and fellow defensive players have acknowledged it won't be easy to replace Jones. But as a unit, they can still have success in rushing the quarterback. Golden and Gardeck, though, will need to be at their best in 2022. Given needs elsewhere it seems likely they are set for now, but Steve Keim will be on the lookout if someone intriguing becomes available.

Outside Linebackers On The Roster

Images of the Cardinals' outside linebackers heading into training camp.

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden (44) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
1 / 8

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden (44) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals
LB Dennis Gardeck participates in pass rush drills during the offseason.
2 / 8

LB Dennis Gardeck participates in pass rush drills during the offseason.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during the second day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
3 / 8

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during the second day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Victor Dimukeje (52) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
4 / 8

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Victor Dimukeje (52) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Myjai Sanders (41) during the second day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
5 / 8

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Myjai Sanders (41) during the second day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jessie Lemonier (53) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
6 / 8

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jessie Lemonier (53) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
7 / 8

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
8 / 8

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Inside Linebacker

Simmons, Collins headline the position

news

Markus Golden Brilla Con Luz Propia

El defensivo de Arizona podría tener la mejor temporada de su carrera en la NFL.

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Defensive Line

Watt remains headliner at the position

news

You've Got Mail: Kyler Murray As A Top Under-25 QB

Topics include pressure on McBride, Playing in Mexico's altitude, and CB Jackson

Advertising