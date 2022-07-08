Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Safety

With July here and training camp scheduled to start soon, azcardinals.com will look at the Cardinals' individual position groups during this quiet time in the NFL and give our opinions about where the groups stand prior to camp. Today, safety.

Budda Baker is a star and leader of the defense, fresh off his fourth Pro Bowl selection in five seasons. Jalen Thompson has turned into a vital piece for the secondary since bouncing back from injuries in 2020. The safety led the team in tackles last season (121) and this season hunts for his first Pro Bowl appearance.

Washington is an ace on special teams. Wiggins has some upside and adds needed value on special teams. Thompson can fill in on defense and is a big hitter. Daley will look to secure a roster spot by putting together an impressive training camp.

UPGRADE ODDS: Low