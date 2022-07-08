Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Safety

Baker, Thompson headline the position

Jul 08, 2022 at 10:15 AM
PO.Safety

With July here and training camp scheduled to start soon, azcardinals.com will look at the Cardinals' individual position groups during this quiet time in the NFL and give our opinions about where the groups stand prior to camp. Today, safety.

LOCKS: Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson

Budda Baker is a star and leader of the defense, fresh off his fourth Pro Bowl selection in five seasons. Jalen Thompson has turned into a vital piece for the secondary since bouncing back from injuries in 2020. The safety led the team in tackles last season (121) and this season hunts for his first Pro Bowl appearance.

MORE WORK TO DO: Charles Washington, James Wiggins, Deionte Thompson, Tae Daley.

Washington is an ace on special teams. Wiggins has some upside and adds needed value on special teams. Thompson can fill in on defense and is a big hitter. Daley will look to secure a roster spot by putting together an impressive training camp.

UPGRADE ODDS: Low

Baker and Thompson believe they can be in the conversation for the best safety duo in the NFL. With linebacker Isaiah Simmons potentially getting some snaps at the position, the Cardinals feel OK with Thompson and the developing Wiggins as extra depth.

Safeties On The Roster

Images of the Cardinals' safeties heading into training camp.

Budda Baker
1 / 6

Budda Baker

Arizona Cardinals
Jalen Thompson
2 / 6

Jalen Thompson

Arizona Cardinals
Charles Washington
3 / 6

Charles Washington

Arizona Cardinals
S James Wiggins chats with a teammate during offseason workouts.
4 / 6

S James Wiggins chats with a teammate during offseason workouts.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Deionte Thompson (22) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
5 / 6

Arizona Cardinals safety Deionte Thompson (22) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Tae Daley (48) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
6 / 6

Arizona Cardinals safety Tae Daley (48) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals
