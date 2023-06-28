Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Position Overview 2023: Safety

Baker and Thompson help form best unit on team

Jun 28, 2023 at 10:01 AM
With minicamp in the rearview mirror and training camp scheduled to start soon, azcardinals.com will take a look at the Cardinals' individual position groups during this quiet time in the NFL and give our opinions about where the groups stand prior to camp.

Today, safeties.

LOCKS: Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson, Isaiah Simmons

With these three in the room, there is no stronger position on the team. Simmons is being included here rather than inside linebacker because taking reps alongside Baker and Thompson is where Simmons has worked since last offseason. Baker and Thompson are two of the best at the position in the league. They'll be counted on a lot within the scheme. So, too, will Simmons, who will likely line up at all three levels of the defense. It's a big season for Simmons. The Cardinals declined his fifth-year option, meaning Simmons will be scheduled to become a free agent at season's end.

WORK TO DO: JuJu Hughes, Andre Chachere, Jovante Moffatt, Kendell Brooks

It's going to be tough for anyone to crack the top three. Hughes spent much of last season on the practice squad after getting waived by the Detroit Lions. Chachere and Moffatt were added via waiver claims, while Brooks is an undrafted free agent. It's Chachere's third different stint with the Cardinals, though he has yet to appear in a game with the club. Chachere spent the previous two seasons with the Eagles, so the moves reunites him with both head coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis; maybe that familiarity gives Chachere an edge over the others.

UPGRADE ODDS: Low

The position is top heavy for sure. Still, the Cardinals – as long as Baker, Thompson and Simmons stay healthy – don't need to worry about this group. Based on the talent in the room, safety should be the strength of the team.

