Cardinals Position Overview 2023: Safety

With minicamp in the rearview mirror and training camp scheduled to start soon, azcardinals.com will take a look at the Cardinals' individual position groups during this quiet time in the NFL and give our opinions about where the groups stand prior to camp.

Today, safeties.

With these three in the room, there is no stronger position on the team. Simmons is being included here rather than inside linebacker because taking reps alongside Baker and Thompson is where Simmons has worked since last offseason. Baker and Thompson are two of the best at the position in the league. They'll be counted on a lot within the scheme. So, too, will Simmons, who will likely line up at all three levels of the defense. It's a big season for Simmons. The Cardinals declined his fifth-year option, meaning Simmons will be scheduled to become a free agent at season's end.

It's going to be tough for anyone to crack the top three. Hughes spent much of last season on the practice squad after getting waived by the Detroit Lions. Chachere and Moffatt were added via waiver claims, while Brooks is an undrafted free agent. It's Chachere's third different stint with the Cardinals, though he has yet to appear in a game with the club. Chachere spent the previous two seasons with the Eagles, so the moves reunites him with both head coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis; maybe that familiarity gives Chachere an edge over the others.

UPGRADE ODDS: Low