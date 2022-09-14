Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Kyler Murray Goes From Getting Mad To Getting Better

Cardinals quarterback has learned what must come out of losses

Sep 14, 2022 at 12:18 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

2022_KC_0911pv_0666
Pete Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

When it was brought up to Kliff Kingsbury that Kyler Murray was frustrated after Sunday's season-opening loss, the coach cut off the question.

"Have you ever seen him not frustrated after a loss postgame?" Kingsbury said with a smile. "Is that new? I've seen him frustrated after wins, too."

The quarterback acknowledged he can get sideways even after a win – "If (expletive) feels ugly, you're not satisfied about the game. That almost feels worse," he said – but it is how the frustration manifests itself after a loss that makes Kingsbury optimistic.

"I think he's done a much better job of talking through things, not just getting mad," Kingsbury said. "He's pulling guys aside and not just getting mad, saying, 'This is what I was expecting and this is why I was mad.' That's a big step. As a young player, he had to come in without training wheels and we threw him in and he had to figure it out."

Losing is what has pushed Murray to change his outlook. That he makes plain.

"You can only lose so much until it starts to boil over and stuff like that," Murray said.

But it's also understanding time and place and level of football. In college, one loss could knock a team from national championship hopes. It's not the same in the NFL, where you just have to make the postseason to have a chance and even the best teams will have a handful of defeats.

"There is a fine line in taking what happened and taking the experience and using that to get better next week," Murray said. "Coaching guys. Where did we mess up? Where can I get better? What was he thinking, what was I thinking? And grow that way.

"Every game matters to me, but you can't just be down in the dumps. You've got to get over it."

Kingsbury said Murray had that on display Wednesday, the Cardinals' first practice after their 44-21 loss to the Chiefs. Murray was making his presence known, emphasizing the need to make corrections on plays that weren't right.

"He knows it starts with him," Kingsbury said. "The organization made it abundantly clear 'You're the face of the franchise and everything is going to go through you.' "

Murray seems to understand that.

"Since I've been here, this organization, we've gotten better each year but it's not the standard to how I'm used to playing and how I'm used to doing things on the football field," Murray said. "Closed mouth don't get fed, that's how I see it. So any way I can give my energy, give my mental (advice) to a young guy or someone who may not be doing the right thing, I'm going to do it."

PRACTICE SQUAD MOVES

The Cardinals made a number of practice-squad moves on Wednesday morning, re-signing wide receiver JaVonte Payton and offensive lineman Koda Martin, as well as signing wide receiver Jeff Cotton. To make room they put wide receiver Victor Bolden and offensive lineman Rashaad Coward on the practice squad Injured Reserve.

Related Content

news

Injury Report: Week 2 At Raiders

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 2 matchup with the Raiders

news

D. J. Humphries, Cardinals Ready For Chandler Jones Reunion

Kyler Murray says he'd like to avoid pass rusher/former teammate as much as possible

news

How To Watch: Cardinals at Raiders, Week 2

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Arizona Cardinals at the Las Vegas Raiders on September 18, 2022.

news

You've Got Mail: Raiders Week

Topics include Kyler/Hollywood, Simmons/Collins, and Moore's health

news

Depth Of Field: Week 1 Vs. Kansas City

Exploring the game against the Chiefs through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer

news

Cardinals Seek Urgency After Opening Day Loss

Communication issues on defense one problem to address

news

Cardinals Struggle In Season-Opening Loss To Chiefs

Mahomes throws five touchdown passes in 44-21 decision

news

Late Owner Bill Bidwill Inducted Into Cardinals Ring Of Honor

Joins father Charles as part of exclusive group

news

Inactives: Justin Pugh, J.J. Watt Sitting For Cardinals Against Chiefs

Tight end Zach Ertz, cornerback Byron Murphy active

news

How To Watch: Chiefs vs. Cardinals, Week 1

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Kansas City Chiefs at the Arizona Cardinals on September 11, 2022.

news

Cardinals Bring Back Max Garcia, Place Cody Ford On IR

Kennard elevated, Guidry released in flurry of roster moves

Advertising