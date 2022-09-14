Kyler Murray Goes From Getting Mad To Getting Better

But it's also understanding time and place and level of football. In college, one loss could knock a team from national championship hopes. It's not the same in the NFL, where you just have to make the postseason to have a chance and even the best teams will have a handful of defeats.

"There is a fine line in taking what happened and taking the experience and using that to get better next week," Murray said. "Coaching guys. Where did we mess up? Where can I get better? What was he thinking, what was I thinking? And grow that way.

"Every game matters to me, but you can't just be down in the dumps. You've got to get over it."

Kingsbury said Murray had that on display Wednesday, the Cardinals' first practice after their 44-21 loss to the Chiefs. Murray was making his presence known, emphasizing the need to make corrections on plays that weren't right.

"He knows it starts with him," Kingsbury said. "The organization made it abundantly clear 'You're the face of the franchise and everything is going to go through you.' "

Murray seems to understand that.

"Since I've been here, this organization, we've gotten better each year but it's not the standard to how I'm used to playing and how I'm used to doing things on the football field," Murray said. "Closed mouth don't get fed, that's how I see it. So any way I can give my energy, give my mental (advice) to a young guy or someone who may not be doing the right thing, I'm going to do it."

PRACTICE SQUAD MOVES