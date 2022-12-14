Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Reach Out To Needy Youth In 'Shop With A Jock'

Players take kids on Christmas shopping spree

Dec 14, 2022 at 08:33 AM
Linebacker Dennis Gardeck gets out a new bike for a couple of excited children during Tuesday night's "Shop with a Jock" event.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Markus Golden and Dennis Gardeck had a desire to give with the holiday season approaching.

To help the community and those less fortunate, the team's "Shop with a Jock" event came into motion. The linebackers raised the most money for the event, pledging $5,000 each.

"Just giving back," Golden said, "just trying to help out during the holidays. That's what it's about; giving back, remembering where I come from, and being blessed to be where I am now.

"Around the holidays, when you have a reason to give back and improve some people's holidays, I feel you need to do that if you can."

The two-hour session, presented by the Desert Financial Credit Union, was populated on Tuesday with a host of Cardinals at the Walmart Supercenter in Tempe: Golden, Gardeck, Kelvin Beachum, Maxx Williams, Will Hernandez, Antonio Hamilton, Trace McSorley, Rodney Hudson, Victor Dimukeje, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Jesse Luketa, Myjai Sanders, Cameron Thomas, Stephen Anderson, Leki Fotu, Aaron Brewer and Manny Jones all participated.

They all helped shop with underprivileged youth from South Phoenix.

Outside the Lawn and Garden department, everyone enjoyed a pizza party and stood for group pictures, and each family received a $1,000 gift card to shop. Each kid was then paired with a player to begin shopping.

Walking through the aisles, the kids had eyes on everything, including toys and electronics. One searched for the popular PlayStation 5 console with no luck, but that didn't stop him from exploring the sea of other available choices.

Beachum didn't want to pass up the opportunity to serve his community and young people.

"Markus reached out and I knew he wanted me to be here," Beachum said. "We both understand the grind of the National Football League, we have been around a long time and know everything that comes with the profession. That includes the obligation of being good stewards of our resources.

"Considering what happened in the game on Monday, that doesn't matter. There's still people out here in the world needing hope and something to put a smile on their faces. That's what we're doing here today."

PHOTOS: 2022 Shop With A Jock

Images from the Arizona Cardinals' Shop With A Jock event in partnership with Desert Financial Credit Union

The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
The Arizona Cardinals participate in Shop With A Jock with Desert Financial Credit Union at Walmart on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

