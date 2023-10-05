Cardinals Rookie Michael Wilson Has A Fan In Larry Fitzgerald

It's a difference from Fitzgerald, who didn't turn 21 until he had gone through almost his entire first training camp with the Cardinals. When the two talked, Fitzgerald told Wilson that if he could talk to his rookie self, he'd tell young Fitz not to rely so much on his physical gifts and focus on the intricacies of route running and using technique to get open.

Those eventually came for Fitzgerald in his historic career. Wilson is getting to them now.

"When he got here in the offseason after the draft it was like, 'Wow, this guy can process a lot, handle a lot very quickly,'" offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said. "He was playing multiple positions … (and) from our standpoint that can happen very quickly – 'I can trust this guy.'"

Wilson has already been a standout as a blocker in the run game, frequently doing so on the front side of plays. When quarterback Joshua Dobbs has targeted Wilson in the passing game, he's completed 14-of-16 passes for 237 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. That's a perfect passer rating of 158.3.

"I was impressed when I got here," Dobbs said. "I turned on the film and was just getting up to speed on the personnel just watching OTA reps, camp reps and the preseason games and he jumped off the film like, 'Hey, who's this?' I thought it was a second-, third-year player in watching the film and I know that's the rookie receiver Mike. That was really impressive. It was different once you get in the stadium, now you have longer game plans and more studying to do and stuff like that, but he's owned it."

Wilson was trained throughout college by former NFL receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh – "There is no part of my game that hasn't been influenced by his coaching and teaching" – and he has an idea of some impressive recent Cardinals wide receivers.

He knows Anquan Boldin was a standout, and Boldin was amazing as a rookie in Arizona, with 101 receptions and 1,377 yards. He references Christian Kirk and John Brown, who both made immediate impacts with the Cardinals.

But Fitzgerald, not surprisingly, is at the top of his list. Fitzgerald has quickly noticed Wilson too.

"I watched him numerous times at Stanford and always thought that with size and speed, it would transition to the league well," Fitzgerald said. "I saw that in training camp, and he's a sponge from what I heard. When you are all-Academic four years in a row at Stanford you know picking up a playbook would be simple.

"He's shown toughness catching balls and has precision route running as a young player, which is impressive. You can tell Dobbs trusts him."

Hearing Fitzgerald's compliments puts a smile on Wilson's face. Wilson isn't established yet on the NFL level, not after four games, but he's got the confidence that he's headed that way. It doesn't hurt to have Fitzgerald hoping his son can follow in your path.

"That's awesome to hear that," Wilson said. "I'm going to tell my parents."

FORMER CHIEFS RUNNING BACK TO THE PRACTICE SQUAD

The Cardinals added former Chiefs running back Damien Williams to the practice squad on Thursday, where he joins Corey Clement. With Keaontay Ingram dealing with a neck injury, the Cardinals only have two healthy running backs on the active roster: James Conner and rookie Emari Demercado.